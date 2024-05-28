DIRECTORS REPORT

To

The Members,

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd

(Formerly known as Navkar Builders Limited)

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 32nd Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with its Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Management Discussion and Analysis is also included in this Report.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The highlights of the financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are as under:

(Rs. In Lacs) Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Gross Sales/Income 1871.58 1191.15 Depreciation 101.95 26.045 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 145.09 141.01 Taxes/ Deferred Taxes 9.75 12.49 Profit/(Loss) After Taxes 101.57 128.52 P& L Balance b/f 101.57 128.52 Profit/(Loss) carried to Balance Sheet 101.57 128.52

2. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR:

During the year under review the total income is substantially increased to Rs. 1,871.58 Lacs as compared to Rs. 1191.15 Lacs during the previous Financial Year. The Company has provided Rs. 101.95 Lacs for depreciation. After making all necessary provisions for current year and after taking into account the current year net profit and total provisions for taxation, the surplus carried to Balance Sheet is Rs. 101.57 Lacs. The Promoters, Board of Directors and entire management team are putting their stern effort to achieve targeted turnover in the segment of infrastructure projects.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

The Company is engaged in the Business of Infrastructure Activity including supplying of RCC Pipes. The Company is also expanding its commercial activities by actively participating in to various Government Tenders. There was no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

4. CHANGE OF NAME:

During the year the company has not changed its name.

5. FINANCE:

The Company has not borrowed loan from any Bank during the year under review.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 44,88,38,000.

A) Issue of equity shares with differential rights:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights.

B) Issue of sweat equity shares:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any sweat equity shares.

C) Issue of employee stock options:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any employee stock options.

D) Provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees:

The Company has no scheme of provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees. Hence the details under rule 16 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 are not required to be disclosed.

7. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Director of the company has recommended final dividend of 0.5% Rs.0.01 per equity share of Rs. 02 each face value for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting.

8. REPORT ON PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

The Company has no subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture Companies.

9. DIRECTORS AND KMP:

a) Key Managerial Personnel:

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Mr. Harsh Shah Chairman and Managing Director Ms. Pinki Sagar Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director Mr. Vijay Amulvani Company Secretary & Compliance officer

Ms. Amee Kankaria has resigned as a Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 13.02.2024.

After the closure of financial year, Mr. Utkarsh Shukla was appointed as a Company Secretary w.e.f. 17.04.2024 and he has resigned w.e.f. 20.08. 2024. Mr. Vijay Amulvani was appointed as a Company Secretary w.e.f. 20.08.2024.

b) Director:

The following are the Director of the Company.

Mr. Sarjeevan Singh Non-Executive-Independent Director Mr. Nileshkumar Patel Non-Executive-Independent Director Mrs. Sonal Gandhi Non-Executive-Independent Director Ms. Bhoomi Patel Non-Executive-Independent Director

c) Appointment/Re-appointment:

• Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Pinki Sagar (DIN: 08113318), Executive Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and she is being eligible offers herelf for re-appointment.

d) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and reappointment, if any:

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Code of conduct formulated by the Company as hosted on the Companys Website i.e. www.navkarbuilders.com

10. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Sub-section 3(a) of Section 134 and Sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the copy of the draft Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 in Form MGT-7 is uploaded on website of the Company and can be accessed at www.navkarbuilders.com

11. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND ("IEPF")

A detailed disclosure with regard to the IEPF related activities undertaken by your Company during the year under review forms part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

12. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the year the Board of Directors met Five Times The details of the board meetings are provided in Corporate Governance Report.

30/05/2023 07/07/2023 14/08/2023 04/11/2023 13/02/2024

Sr. No. Name Position Category Number of meeting Attend 1 Mrs. Pinki Nirmal Sagar Member Executive Director 5 2 Mr.Sarjeevan Singh Member Non-Executive Independent Director 5 3 Mr. Nilesh Kumar Patel Member Non-Executive Independent Director 5 4 Mr, Harsh Jitendrakumar shah Chairman Executive Director, Managing Director CFO 5 5 Mrs.Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi Member Non-Executive Independent Director 5 6 Ms Bhoomiben Patel Member Non-Executive Independent Director 5

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors made the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a. That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. That such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates had been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. That proper and sufficient care had been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. That the annual financial statementshad been prepared on a going concern basis.

e. That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f. That system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

14. DETAIL OF FRAUD AS PER AUDITORS REPORT:

There is no fraud in the Company during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. This is also being supported by the report of the auditors of the Company as no fraud has been reported in their audit report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

15. BOARDS COMMENT ON THE AUDITORS REPORT:

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Auditors in their respective reports. Observation made by the Statutory Auditors in their Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further comments under section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditors:

The Companys Auditors, M/s. S.V Agrawal & Co. Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Membership No. ),

Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad who was appointed in the Annual General Meeting in the year 2019 for a block of 5 years until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024.

M/s. S.V Agrawal & Co., Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Membership No. ), Chartered Accountants Ahmedabad, Statutory Auditors of the Company, hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. On receipt of recommendation of Audit Committee of the Company, the

Board has recommended the appointment of M/s , Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad

(FRN: ) statutory auditors of the Company in the place of the retiring auditors, M/s S.V Agrawal & Co., for a term of five consecutive years, from the conclusion of the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2029, for approval of shareholders of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee in compliance with the mandatory rotation of auditors as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The report of the Statutory Auditor along with Notes to Accounts forms part of this Annual report.

Explanation / Comments on Observation or qualification on Statutory Auditor Report:

The Auditors Report do not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks.

B. Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed PCS Rupal Patel,

Practicing Company Secretary, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure -A".

Reply for qualification Remark in Secretarial Audit Report:

The Board of Directors of the Company have taken note of the observations and qualifications raised by Secretarial Auditor in their Secretarial Audit Report and initiated the actions to make compliances in these matters. However, future compliances are ensured in this matter.

17. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Out of the profits available for appropriation, no amount has been transferred to the General Reserve and the balance amount of Rs. 128.52/- lacs has been carried forward to profit & loss account.

18. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits during the year. There are no outstanding and overdue deposits as at March 31, 2024.

19. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

20. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company has not entered into any material contracts or arrangements with related party during the year under review.

21. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators /Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

22. PROCEEDINGS UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no proceedings that were filed by the Company or against the Company, which are pending (except the previous years which was already disclosed) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as amended, before National Company Law Tribunal or other Courts.

23. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans from the Bank or Financial Institutions

24. BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

25. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

In terms of the provisions of Section 135 of the Act and Rule 9 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has not required to formulate and implement any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

26. BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has laid down a Risk Management Policy and identified threat of such events which if occurs will adversely affect either / or, value to shareholders, ability of company to achieve objectives, ability to implement business strategies, the manner in which the company operates and reputation as "Risks". Further such Risks are categorized in to Strategic Risks, Operating Risks & Regulatory Risks. A detailed exercise is carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitoring all the three types of risks.

27. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year under review, the company retained external audit firm to review its existing internal control system with a view of tighten the same and introduce system of self-certification by all the process owners to ensure that internal controls over all the key business processes are operative. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit (IA) function is defined in the Internal Audit Charter.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

28. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has adequate and proper internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements during the year under review.

29. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy is explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

30. EMPLOYEE RELATIONS:

Employee relations throughout the Company were harmonious. The Board wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation of the devoted efforts of all employees in advancing the Companys vision and strategy to deliver good performance.

31. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report and is also available on the Companys website at www.navkarbuilders.com

32. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Company has been proactive in the following principles and practices of good corporate governance. A report in line with the requirements of Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the report on Management Discussion and Analysis and the Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company and the Auditors Certificate on Compliance of mandatory requirements are given as an "Annexure B & C" respectively to this report.

Your Company is committed to the tenets of good Corporate Governance and has taken adequate steps to ensure that the requirements of Corporate Governance as laid down in Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are complied with.

As per 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges, the Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and the Auditors Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance are attached separately and form part of the Annual Report.

33. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

During the year conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is nil.

34. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS. IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of financial year as on 31st March, 2024 and the date of Director s Report.

35. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The table containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided as "Annexure- D" to the Boards report.

None of the employees of the Company drew remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- or more per annum and Rs.8,50,000/- or more per month during the year. No employee was in receipt of remuneration during the year or part thereof which, in the aggregate, at a rate which is in excess of the remuneration drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company. Hence, no information is required to be furnished as required under Rule, 5(2) and 5(3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

36. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

During the financial year 2023-24, the company has not received any complaints on sexual harassment and hence no complaints remain pending as of March 31, 2024.

37. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors State that applicable Secretarial Standards - 1, 2, 3 and 4 issued by the Institute of Company secretaries of India relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings and ‘Report of the Board of Directors respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

38. ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge thanks ton to the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.