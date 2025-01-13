Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.88
44.88
89.7
19.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.45
111.86
59.52
58.61
Net Worth
157.33
156.74
149.22
78.49
Minority Interest
Debt
13.71
5.12
0.56
13.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.92
2.02
2.05
2.03
Total Liabilities
172.96
163.88
151.83
94.37
Fixed Assets
62.54
56.56
56.61
55.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.73
0.9
1.01
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
96.02
103.6
90.91
30.67
Inventories
13.99
28.78
29.45
29.91
Inventory Days
1,470.03
Sundry Debtors
22.19
20.87
16.17
16.6
Debtor Days
815.86
Other Current Assets
101.55
93.24
79.89
13.43
Sundry Creditors
-27.57
-27.71
-33.25
-27.93
Creditor Days
1,372.71
Other Current Liabilities
-14.14
-11.58
-1.35
-1.34
Cash
7.69
2.82
3.3
7.61
Total Assets
172.98
163.88
151.83
94.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.