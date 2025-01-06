iifl-logo-icon 1
Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.69
(0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025

Navkar Urban. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.66

0.94

0.45

0.17

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.12

-0.79

-0.83

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.55

0.07

0.2

Working capital

2.4

8.23

2.42

2.58

Other operating items

Operating

2.76

8.49

2.16

2.11

Capital expenditure

0.21

0.64

30.49

-2.68

Free cash flow

2.98

9.14

32.65

-0.56

Equity raised

116.06

110.08

70.25

30.72

Investing

-0.27

0.54

-0.07

0.02

Financing

3.21

5.18

-2.83

4.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0.19

0.17

Net in cash

121.99

124.94

100.2

35.06

