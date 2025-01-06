Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.66
0.94
0.45
0.17
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.12
-0.79
-0.83
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.55
0.07
0.2
Working capital
2.4
8.23
2.42
2.58
Other operating items
Operating
2.76
8.49
2.16
2.11
Capital expenditure
0.21
0.64
30.49
-2.68
Free cash flow
2.98
9.14
32.65
-0.56
Equity raised
116.06
110.08
70.25
30.72
Investing
-0.27
0.54
-0.07
0.02
Financing
3.21
5.18
-2.83
4.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0.19
0.17
Net in cash
121.99
124.94
100.2
35.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.