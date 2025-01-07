Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.42
44.45
58.06
41.81
yoy growth (%)
-83.29
-23.43
38.86
-35.33
Raw materials
-4.54
-41.14
-42.19
-21.77
As % of sales
61.19
92.56
72.66
52.07
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.43
-0.33
-0.86
As % of sales
3.92
0.98
0.57
2.06
Other costs
-0.78
-1.37
-12.79
-16.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.61
3.1
22.03
38.91
Operating profit
1.8
1.48
2.74
2.9
OPM
24.26
3.34
4.72
6.94
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.12
-0.79
-0.83
Interest expense
-1.99
-1.79
-1.93
-2.23
Other income
1
1.38
0.43
0.34
Profit before tax
0.66
0.94
0.45
0.17
Taxes
-0.15
-0.55
0.07
0.2
Tax rate
-23.48
-58.92
17.54
118.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.51
0.38
0.53
0.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.51
0.38
0.53
0.37
yoy growth (%)
30.85
-27.14
41.27
-83.3
NPM
6.87
0.87
0.92
0.9
