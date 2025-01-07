iifl-logo-icon 1
Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.97
(3.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.42

44.45

58.06

41.81

yoy growth (%)

-83.29

-23.43

38.86

-35.33

Raw materials

-4.54

-41.14

-42.19

-21.77

As % of sales

61.19

92.56

72.66

52.07

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.43

-0.33

-0.86

As % of sales

3.92

0.98

0.57

2.06

Other costs

-0.78

-1.37

-12.79

-16.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.61

3.1

22.03

38.91

Operating profit

1.8

1.48

2.74

2.9

OPM

24.26

3.34

4.72

6.94

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.12

-0.79

-0.83

Interest expense

-1.99

-1.79

-1.93

-2.23

Other income

1

1.38

0.43

0.34

Profit before tax

0.66

0.94

0.45

0.17

Taxes

-0.15

-0.55

0.07

0.2

Tax rate

-23.48

-58.92

17.54

118.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.51

0.38

0.53

0.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.51

0.38

0.53

0.37

yoy growth (%)

30.85

-27.14

41.27

-83.3

NPM

6.87

0.87

0.92

0.9

