|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Navkar Urbanstructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company For the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 ol the current F.Y 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 14th November, 2024 and submission of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Vijay Amulwani as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of company and Resignation of Mr. Utkarsh Shukla from the Post of Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 20th August, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Navkar Urbanstructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Navkar Urbanstructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and Approve the Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. To Recommend final dividend to the members of the company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. with reference to the subject, the Board recommended the Dividend at the rate of 0.5% that is Rs. 0.01/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each face value. With reference to above subject and in compliance with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held and approved: Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Recommendation of final dividend of 0.5% (Rs. 0.01/- per equity share of Rs.2 each face value) for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 06:00 p.m. and concluded on 06:30 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Utkarsh Shukla (A-49959) as Whole time Company Secretary, KMP and Compliance officer of the company, w.e.f. 17th April, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|1) To review performance of Non-independent directors and the board as a whole. 2) To review performance of chairman of the company. 3) To access Quantity, Quality and timeliness of flow of information. 4) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of meeting of independent directors of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Navkar Urbanstructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Reviewed the other Businesses of the Company with the permission of Chairman. 1. Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2. Ms. Amee Kankaria, Company Secretary of the company has given her resignation w.e.f 13th February, 2024 and the company has taken her resignation on its record. The Copy of her resignation letter is attached herewith. Details with respect to resignation of Company Secretary of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached herewith as an Annexure - A. 3. Reviewed the other Business of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
