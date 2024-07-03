Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd Summary

Navkar Urbanstructure Limited, formerly incorporated and registered in the name of Navkar Builders Limited on June 02, 1992 was changed to its present name as Navkar Urbanstructure Limited effective September 28, 2021. Navkar Urbanstructure is a realty development company and is presently engaged in the Business of Infrastructure Activity including supplying Ready Mix Concrete and RCC Pipes. The Company manufactures and supplies ready mix concrete for construction in India. It offer ready mix concrete for construction projects, such as dams, canals, housing/ commercial projects and industrial structures, as well as small and medium projects.The company constructs commercial and residential complexes in and around Ahmedabad. The main objectives are to erect and construct residential and commercial complexes, to act as builders, contractors, engineers and architects as well as developers of land, estates, and properties. In February, 2008, the Company started commercial production of Ready Mix Concrete in their first project, at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. In February 2009, it proceeded with the commercial production of Ready Mix Concrete, in their second and third project at Vadodara & Ahmedabad in Gujarat.Some of the companys completed projects include Konark Shops, Radhekishan Bunglows, and Rushabh Complex. The Company is also expanding its commercial activities by actively participating in to various Government Tenders.