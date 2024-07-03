Summary

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited was incorporated as an asset holding company for road and other Infrastructure BOT projects in January 18, 2007. The Company obtained a Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 7, 2007. The Company is engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) in the road and other infrastructure projects. It is a subsidiary of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL).The essential task of SIPL has been development, operation and maintenance of road infrastructure assets. SIPL undertakes turnkey contractual works, other than civil construction, of the projects. Sadbhav is focused in building a sizable asset base in the road BOT project. The current portfolio of a total of 23 projects which consists of 10 BOT (Toll) projects (9 are operational and 1 is partially operational), 1 operational BOT (Annuity) project and 12 Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under-construction projects. Total Project costs of all 23 projects is Rs 219 billion. SIPL enjoys the benefit of being present in the entire value chain of BOT roads projects thereby reducing reliance on third parties and also increasing the profitability by retaining the margins. Traffic (for BOT (Toll) projects) and EPC consultants are appointed to carry out detailed study of the traffic growth (for BOT (Toll) projects) and the road structure and In-house financial and traffic (for BOT (Toll) projects) estimates of the assets are arrived at before helping in submitting rati

