Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹6.8
Prev. Close₹6.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.53
Day's High₹6.8
Day's Low₹6.19
52 Week's High₹9.25
52 Week's Low₹5.3
Book Value₹18.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)219.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
405.45
405.45
405.45
405.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
306.33
868.73
1,226.24
1,417.63
Net Worth
711.78
1,274.18
1,631.69
1,823.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
192.75
181.76
337.79
285.44
yoy growth (%)
6.04
-46.18
18.33
232.69
Raw materials
0
0
-15.03
-24.55
As % of sales
0
0
4.45
8.6
Employee costs
-3.59
-3.34
-3.52
-3.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.3
-180.99
104.61
52.58
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.05
-0.41
-0.68
Tax paid
-6.85
-62.19
-36.87
-11.43
Working capital
3.23
-239.36
1.28
157.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.04
-46.18
18.33
232.69
Op profit growth
-330.5
-120
43.34
294.88
EBIT growth
250.94
-87.95
47.19
128.7
Net profit growth
-94.18
455.97
64.58
-917.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
778.89
824.73
962.33
1,280.79
2,270.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
778.89
824.73
962.33
1,280.79
2,270.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
98.43
268.36
874.77
371.71
1,815.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Shashin Vishnubhai Patel
Independent Director
SANDIP VINODKUMAR PATEL
Independent Director
ARUNBHAI SHANKERLAL PATEL
Independent Director
Daksha Niranjan Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Modi
Executive Director
Jatin Thakkar
Independent Director
Shefali M Patel
Independent Director
Tarang M Desai
Independent Director
Ambalal C Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd
Summary
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited was incorporated as an asset holding company for road and other Infrastructure BOT projects in January 18, 2007. The Company obtained a Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 7, 2007. The Company is engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) in the road and other infrastructure projects. It is a subsidiary of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL).The essential task of SIPL has been development, operation and maintenance of road infrastructure assets. SIPL undertakes turnkey contractual works, other than civil construction, of the projects. Sadbhav is focused in building a sizable asset base in the road BOT project. The current portfolio of a total of 23 projects which consists of 10 BOT (Toll) projects (9 are operational and 1 is partially operational), 1 operational BOT (Annuity) project and 12 Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under-construction projects. Total Project costs of all 23 projects is Rs 219 billion. SIPL enjoys the benefit of being present in the entire value chain of BOT roads projects thereby reducing reliance on third parties and also increasing the profitability by retaining the margins. Traffic (for BOT (Toll) projects) and EPC consultants are appointed to carry out detailed study of the traffic growth (for BOT (Toll) projects) and the road structure and In-house financial and traffic (for BOT (Toll) projects) estimates of the assets are arrived at before helping in submitting rati
Read More
The Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd is ₹219.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd is 0 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd is ₹5.3 and ₹9.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -29.98%, 3 Years at -24.15%, 1 Year at 24.34%, 6 Month at 16.64%, 3 Month at -1.79% and 1 Month at 0.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.