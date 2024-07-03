iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Share Price

6.24
(-5.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.8
  • Day's High6.8
  • 52 Wk High9.25
  • Prev. Close6.59
  • Day's Low6.19
  • 52 Wk Low 5.3
  • Turnover (lac)15.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)219.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

6.8

Prev. Close

6.59

Turnover(Lac.)

15.53

Day's High

6.8

Day's Low

6.19

52 Week's High

9.25

52 Week's Low

5.3

Book Value

18.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

219.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.66%

Institutions: 0.66%

Non-Institutions: 29.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

405.45

405.45

405.45

405.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

306.33

868.73

1,226.24

1,417.63

Net Worth

711.78

1,274.18

1,631.69

1,823.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

192.75

181.76

337.79

285.44

yoy growth (%)

6.04

-46.18

18.33

232.69

Raw materials

0

0

-15.03

-24.55

As % of sales

0

0

4.45

8.6

Employee costs

-3.59

-3.34

-3.52

-3.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.3

-180.99

104.61

52.58

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.05

-0.41

-0.68

Tax paid

-6.85

-62.19

-36.87

-11.43

Working capital

3.23

-239.36

1.28

157.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.04

-46.18

18.33

232.69

Op profit growth

-330.5

-120

43.34

294.88

EBIT growth

250.94

-87.95

47.19

128.7

Net profit growth

-94.18

455.97

64.58

-917.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

778.89

824.73

962.33

1,280.79

2,270.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

778.89

824.73

962.33

1,280.79

2,270.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

98.43

268.36

874.77

371.71

1,815.21

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Shashin Vishnubhai Patel

Independent Director

SANDIP VINODKUMAR PATEL

Independent Director

ARUNBHAI SHANKERLAL PATEL

Independent Director

Daksha Niranjan Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Modi

Executive Director

Jatin Thakkar

Independent Director

Shefali M Patel

Independent Director

Tarang M Desai

Independent Director

Ambalal C Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Summary

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited was incorporated as an asset holding company for road and other Infrastructure BOT projects in January 18, 2007. The Company obtained a Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 7, 2007. The Company is engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) in the road and other infrastructure projects. It is a subsidiary of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL).The essential task of SIPL has been development, operation and maintenance of road infrastructure assets. SIPL undertakes turnkey contractual works, other than civil construction, of the projects. Sadbhav is focused in building a sizable asset base in the road BOT project. The current portfolio of a total of 23 projects which consists of 10 BOT (Toll) projects (9 are operational and 1 is partially operational), 1 operational BOT (Annuity) project and 12 Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under-construction projects. Total Project costs of all 23 projects is Rs 219 billion. SIPL enjoys the benefit of being present in the entire value chain of BOT roads projects thereby reducing reliance on third parties and also increasing the profitability by retaining the margins. Traffic (for BOT (Toll) projects) and EPC consultants are appointed to carry out detailed study of the traffic growth (for BOT (Toll) projects) and the road structure and In-house financial and traffic (for BOT (Toll) projects) estimates of the assets are arrived at before helping in submitting rati
Company FAQs

What is the Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd share price today?

The Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd is ₹219.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd is 0 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd is ₹5.3 and ₹9.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -29.98%, 3 Years at -24.15%, 1 Year at 24.34%, 6 Month at 16.64%, 3 Month at -1.79% and 1 Month at 0.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.74 %
Institutions - 0.66 %
Public - 29.60 %

