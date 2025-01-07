iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.33
(3.43%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

192.75

181.76

337.79

285.44

yoy growth (%)

6.04

-46.18

18.33

232.69

Raw materials

0

0

-15.03

-24.55

As % of sales

0

0

4.45

8.6

Employee costs

-3.59

-3.34

-3.52

-3.18

As % of sales

1.86

1.83

1.04

1.11

Other costs

-87.05

-222.72

-97.74

-103.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.16

122.53

28.93

36.15

Operating profit

102.11

-44.29

221.48

154.51

OPM

52.97

-24.37

65.56

54.12

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.05

-0.41

-0.68

Interest expense

-127.64

-213.29

-163.42

-129.49

Other income

11.24

76.65

46.95

28.26

Profit before tax

-14.3

-180.99

104.61

52.58

Taxes

-6.85

-62.19

-36.87

-11.43

Tax rate

47.88

34.36

-35.24

-21.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.15

-243.18

67.74

41.15

Exceptional items

43.05

619.8

0

0

Net profit

21.89

376.61

67.74

41.15

yoy growth (%)

-94.18

455.97

64.58

-917.41

NPM

11.35

207.19

20.05

14.41

