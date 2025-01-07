Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
192.75
181.76
337.79
285.44
yoy growth (%)
6.04
-46.18
18.33
232.69
Raw materials
0
0
-15.03
-24.55
As % of sales
0
0
4.45
8.6
Employee costs
-3.59
-3.34
-3.52
-3.18
As % of sales
1.86
1.83
1.04
1.11
Other costs
-87.05
-222.72
-97.74
-103.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.16
122.53
28.93
36.15
Operating profit
102.11
-44.29
221.48
154.51
OPM
52.97
-24.37
65.56
54.12
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.05
-0.41
-0.68
Interest expense
-127.64
-213.29
-163.42
-129.49
Other income
11.24
76.65
46.95
28.26
Profit before tax
-14.3
-180.99
104.61
52.58
Taxes
-6.85
-62.19
-36.87
-11.43
Tax rate
47.88
34.36
-35.24
-21.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.15
-243.18
67.74
41.15
Exceptional items
43.05
619.8
0
0
Net profit
21.89
376.61
67.74
41.15
yoy growth (%)
-94.18
455.97
64.58
-917.41
NPM
11.35
207.19
20.05
14.41
