Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
604.56
667.71
616.94
875.2
1,893.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
604.56
667.71
616.94
875.2
1,893.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
77.3
215.83
277.72
234.79
249.16
Total Income
681.86
883.54
894.66
1,109.99
2,142.33
Total Expenditure
724.35
879.88
460.23
566.61
1,164.2
PBIDT
-42.49
3.66
434.42
543.39
978.13
Interest
332.77
655.78
580.11
645.26
998.92
PBDT
-375.26
-652.13
-145.69
-101.88
-20.79
Depreciation
75.7
62.05
61.54
95.35
235.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.3
2.53
12.62
7.43
1.05
Deferred Tax
-29.5
-6.82
-23.5
14.38
0.73
Reported Profit After Tax
-439.75
-709.89
-196.35
-219.03
-257.9
Minority Interest After NP
7.98
7.29
0
0
-4.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-447.72
-717.18
-196.35
-219.03
-253.83
Extra-ordinary Items
-376.08
-495.89
-70.81
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-71.64
-221.29
-125.54
-219.03
-253.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-12.71
-20.36
-5.57
-6.22
-7.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
352.23
352.23
352.23
352.23
352.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.02
0.54
70.41
62.08
51.66
PBDTM(%)
-62.07
-97.66
-23.61
-11.64
-1.09
PATM(%)
-72.73
-106.31
-31.82
-25.02
-13.62
