Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.8
(8.28%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

604.56

667.71

616.94

875.2

1,893.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

604.56

667.71

616.94

875.2

1,893.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

77.3

215.83

277.72

234.79

249.16

Total Income

681.86

883.54

894.66

1,109.99

2,142.33

Total Expenditure

724.35

879.88

460.23

566.61

1,164.2

PBIDT

-42.49

3.66

434.42

543.39

978.13

Interest

332.77

655.78

580.11

645.26

998.92

PBDT

-375.26

-652.13

-145.69

-101.88

-20.79

Depreciation

75.7

62.05

61.54

95.35

235.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

18.3

2.53

12.62

7.43

1.05

Deferred Tax

-29.5

-6.82

-23.5

14.38

0.73

Reported Profit After Tax

-439.75

-709.89

-196.35

-219.03

-257.9

Minority Interest After NP

7.98

7.29

0

0

-4.07

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-447.72

-717.18

-196.35

-219.03

-253.83

Extra-ordinary Items

-376.08

-495.89

-70.81

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-71.64

-221.29

-125.54

-219.03

-253.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-12.71

-20.36

-5.57

-6.22

-7.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

352.23

352.23

352.23

352.23

352.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.02

0.54

70.41

62.08

51.66

PBDTM(%)

-62.07

-97.66

-23.61

-11.64

-1.09

PATM(%)

-72.73

-106.31

-31.82

-25.02

-13.62

No Record Found

