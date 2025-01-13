Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
405.45
405.45
405.45
405.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
306.33
868.73
1,226.24
1,417.63
Net Worth
711.78
1,274.18
1,631.69
1,823.08
Minority Interest
Debt
575.08
760.27
821.71
1,024.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
21.2
64.06
Total Liabilities
1,286.86
2,034.45
2,474.6
2,911.39
Fixed Assets
0.37
0.43
0.5
0.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,296.31
1,701.11
2,194.11
2,718.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-31.41
327.98
220.75
187.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
38.01
110.16
116.97
152.79
Debtor Days
289.32
Other Current Assets
223.46
495.19
321.93
217.92
Sundry Creditors
-30.61
-109.64
-110.28
-87.42
Creditor Days
165.53
Other Current Liabilities
-262.27
-167.73
-107.87
-95.33
Cash
21.59
4.93
59.24
4.14
Total Assets
1,286.86
2,034.45
2,474.6
2,911.4
