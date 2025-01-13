iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

5.85
(-0.51%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:39:33 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

405.45

405.45

405.45

405.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

306.33

868.73

1,226.24

1,417.63

Net Worth

711.78

1,274.18

1,631.69

1,823.08

Minority Interest

Debt

575.08

760.27

821.71

1,024.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

21.2

64.06

Total Liabilities

1,286.86

2,034.45

2,474.6

2,911.39

Fixed Assets

0.37

0.43

0.5

0.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,296.31

1,701.11

2,194.11

2,718.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-31.41

327.98

220.75

187.96

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

38.01

110.16

116.97

152.79

Debtor Days

289.32

Other Current Assets

223.46

495.19

321.93

217.92

Sundry Creditors

-30.61

-109.64

-110.28

-87.42

Creditor Days

165.53

Other Current Liabilities

-262.27

-167.73

-107.87

-95.33

Cash

21.59

4.93

59.24

4.14

Total Assets

1,286.86

2,034.45

2,474.6

2,911.4

