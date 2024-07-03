iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

6.33
(3.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

163.48

166.82

174.33

203.6

160.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

163.48

166.82

174.33

203.6

160.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.77

4.88

21.13

6.7

34.46

Total Income

220.25

171.7

195.46

210.3

195.24

Total Expenditure

62.71

73.8

181.01

210.01

358.78

PBIDT

157.54

97.9

14.46

0.29

-163.54

Interest

79.74

82.51

95.99

101.14

120.94

PBDT

77.8

15.4

-81.53

-100.85

-284.49

Depreciation

28.59

29.23

25.68

25.67

24.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.31

5.47

-1.07

9.65

1.66

Deferred Tax

-2.82

-3.37

-12.65

-13.35

-15.18

Reported Profit After Tax

46.72

-15.93

-93.5

-122.82

-295.84

Minority Interest After NP

11.15

4.89

1.89

1.52

4.26

Net Profit after Minority Interest

35.57

-20.82

-95.4

-124.34

-300.1

Extra-ordinary Items

44.92

0

-67.06

-80.04

-283.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.35

-20.82

-28.34

-44.3

-17.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.01

-0.59

-2.71

-3.53

-8.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

352.23

352.23

352.23

352.23

352.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

96.36

58.68

8.29

0.14

-101.71

PBDTM(%)

47.58

9.23

-46.76

-49.53

-176.94

PATM(%)

28.57

-9.54

-53.63

-60.32

-184

