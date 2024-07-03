Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
163.48
166.82
174.33
203.6
160.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
163.48
166.82
174.33
203.6
160.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.77
4.88
21.13
6.7
34.46
Total Income
220.25
171.7
195.46
210.3
195.24
Total Expenditure
62.71
73.8
181.01
210.01
358.78
PBIDT
157.54
97.9
14.46
0.29
-163.54
Interest
79.74
82.51
95.99
101.14
120.94
PBDT
77.8
15.4
-81.53
-100.85
-284.49
Depreciation
28.59
29.23
25.68
25.67
24.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.31
5.47
-1.07
9.65
1.66
Deferred Tax
-2.82
-3.37
-12.65
-13.35
-15.18
Reported Profit After Tax
46.72
-15.93
-93.5
-122.82
-295.84
Minority Interest After NP
11.15
4.89
1.89
1.52
4.26
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.57
-20.82
-95.4
-124.34
-300.1
Extra-ordinary Items
44.92
0
-67.06
-80.04
-283.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.35
-20.82
-28.34
-44.3
-17.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.01
-0.59
-2.71
-3.53
-8.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
352.23
352.23
352.23
352.23
352.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
96.36
58.68
8.29
0.14
-101.71
PBDTM(%)
47.58
9.23
-46.76
-49.53
-176.94
PATM(%)
28.57
-9.54
-53.63
-60.32
-184
