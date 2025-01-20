iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Key Ratios

6.42
(0.31%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:19:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.58

-0.24

68.84

-31.6

Op profit growth

-55.38

-19.05

21.73

33.81

EBIT growth

-32.2

3.81

19.89

27.35

Net profit growth

-126.92

-414.14

-6.82

3.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

29.82

37.71

46.47

64.45

EBIT margin

46.36

38.57

37.06

52.2

Net profit margin

-21.72

45.52

-14.45

-26.19

RoCE

8.93

11.49

9.91

7.93

RoNW

-21.31

258.11

84.75

-33.49

RoA

-1.04

3.39

-0.96

-0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.9

29.22

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0

Cash EPS

-11.21

21.03

-16.73

-16.3

Book value per share

5.3

13.23

-7.54

2.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.48

0.47

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.74

0.66

-7.86

-5.89

P/B

3.69

1.05

-17.45

47.24

EV/EBIDTA

9.69

5.41

12.04

12.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-5.35

0

Tax payout

13.43

18.37

13.71

2.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.96

2.51

0.1

0.82

Inventory days

0

0

0

0.05

Creditor days

-270.92

-122.5

-66.8

-128.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.67

-0.68

-0.73

-0.66

Net debt / equity

33.17

12.51

-32.58

115.38

Net debt / op. profit

16.23

6.8

8.18

9.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.66

-1.82

Employee costs

-2.39

-2.16

-2.12

-3.07

Other costs

-67.77

-60.11

-50.74

-30.64

