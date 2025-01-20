Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.58
-0.24
68.84
-31.6
Op profit growth
-55.38
-19.05
21.73
33.81
EBIT growth
-32.2
3.81
19.89
27.35
Net profit growth
-126.92
-414.14
-6.82
3.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.82
37.71
46.47
64.45
EBIT margin
46.36
38.57
37.06
52.2
Net profit margin
-21.72
45.52
-14.45
-26.19
RoCE
8.93
11.49
9.91
7.93
RoNW
-21.31
258.11
84.75
-33.49
RoA
-1.04
3.39
-0.96
-0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.9
29.22
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0
Cash EPS
-11.21
21.03
-16.73
-16.3
Book value per share
5.3
13.23
-7.54
2.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.48
0.47
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.74
0.66
-7.86
-5.89
P/B
3.69
1.05
-17.45
47.24
EV/EBIDTA
9.69
5.41
12.04
12.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-5.35
0
Tax payout
13.43
18.37
13.71
2.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.96
2.51
0.1
0.82
Inventory days
0
0
0
0.05
Creditor days
-270.92
-122.5
-66.8
-128.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.67
-0.68
-0.73
-0.66
Net debt / equity
33.17
12.51
-32.58
115.38
Net debt / op. profit
16.23
6.8
8.18
9.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.66
-1.82
Employee costs
-2.39
-2.16
-2.12
-3.07
Other costs
-67.77
-60.11
-50.74
-30.64
