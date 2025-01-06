iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.12
(-7.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Sadbhav Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.3

-180.99

104.61

52.58

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.05

-0.41

-0.68

Tax paid

-6.85

-62.19

-36.87

-11.43

Working capital

3.23

-239.36

1.28

157.6

Other operating items

Operating

-17.94

-482.6

68.61

198.06

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.09

-0.68

1.77

Free cash flow

-17.91

-482.51

67.93

199.83

Equity raised

2,898.03

2,122.18

1,990.09

1,893.47

Investing

124.38

171.24

166.75

122.57

Financing

1,017.79

644.89

1,051.09

1,368.11

Dividends paid

0

0

17.61

0

Net in cash

4,022.29

2,455.79

3,293.48

3,583.99

