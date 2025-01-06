Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.3
-180.99
104.61
52.58
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.05
-0.41
-0.68
Tax paid
-6.85
-62.19
-36.87
-11.43
Working capital
3.23
-239.36
1.28
157.6
Other operating items
Operating
-17.94
-482.6
68.61
198.06
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.09
-0.68
1.77
Free cash flow
-17.91
-482.51
67.93
199.83
Equity raised
2,898.03
2,122.18
1,990.09
1,893.47
Investing
124.38
171.24
166.75
122.57
Financing
1,017.79
644.89
1,051.09
1,368.11
Dividends paid
0
0
17.61
0
Net in cash
4,022.29
2,455.79
3,293.48
3,583.99
