Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited held on 12-11-2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited held on Thursday, October 24, 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (the Company) held on 31st August 2024

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financials for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024 along With Limited Review Report. Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Addendum to Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Our earlier letter vide Ref: No. SIPL/2024-25/056 dated 3rd August, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited held on 12-08-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financials for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 along with Audit Report. Update on Board Meeting of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (the Company) held on Monday, May 20, 2024. Submission of Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (the Company) held on Monday, 20th May, 2024 (Day-1) and Tuesday, 21st May 2024 (Day-2) and submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve pledge of equity shares held by the Company of its material subsidiaries pursuant to the Regulation 24(5) & 24(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman The Board Meeting to be held on 23/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. In continuation to our letter Ref: SIPL/2024-25/012 dated 18th April, 2024, regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on 23th April, 2024, we would like to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands postponed due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances. The Company will inform the Stock Exchanges revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024) Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the sale, disposal, and lease of assets including pledge of shares held by the Company in its material subsidiary i.e. Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure Limited (ARRIL) by giving securities having value exceeding 20% of the net worth of the Company pursuant to Regulation 24 (5) and (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (the Company) held on April30. 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the sale disposal and lease of assets including pledge of shares held by the Company in its material subsidiary i.e. Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure Limited (ARRIL) by giving securities having value exceeding 20% of the net worth of the Company pursuant to Regulation 24 (5) and (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

