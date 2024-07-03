iifl-logo-icon 1
W S Industries (India) Ltd Share Price

112.5
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open116.6
  • Day's High116.6
  • 52 Wk High194
  • Prev. Close114.3
  • Day's Low112.5
  • 52 Wk Low 105.82
  • Turnover (lac)30.68
  • P/E16.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.83
  • EPS6.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)713.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

W S Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

116.6

Prev. Close

114.3

Turnover(Lac.)

30.68

Day's High

116.6

Day's Low

112.5

52 Week's High

194

52 Week's Low

105.82

Book Value

53.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

713.07

P/E

16.66

EPS

6.85

Divi. Yield

0

W S Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

W S Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

W S Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.37%

Non-Promoter- 1.17%

Institutions: 1.17%

Non-Institutions: 38.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

W S Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.96

46.56

26.26

26.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

12.75

Reserves

200.92

18.45

-49.37

-119.64

Net Worth

253.88

65.01

-23.11

-80.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.2

2.25

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-90.77

55.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.13

As % of sales

0

0

0

5.81

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.28

-0.29

-0.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.83

-6.58

-4.95

-6.39

Depreciation

0

0

-4.21

-9.16

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

45.93

-0.91

-95.47

42.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-90.77

55.87

Op profit growth

-93.46

786.65

-147.59

-109.06

EBIT growth

-94.86

32.84

-23.1

-73.84

Net profit growth

609.75

-86.2

-289.44

-1,198.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

326.38

79.67

0

0

0.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

326.38

79.67

0

0

0.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.38

24.02

0.1

0

0

W S Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT W S Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chinniampalayam Kulandaisamy

Joint Managing Director

Anandavadivel Sathiyamoorthy

Whole-time Director

Kalavar Vittal Rao Prakash

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramachandran Karthik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayaraman Sridharan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suguna Raghavan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Revathi S. Raghunathan

Chief Finance Officer & CS

B Swaminathan

Executive Chairman

Seyyadurai Nagarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by W S Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

W S Industries (India) Ltd.(WSI), incorporated in 1961 as W S Insulators of India is into manufacture of a wide range of insulators, lightning arresters, coupling capacitors, capacity voltage transformers, instrument transformers, line traps and reactors. The company is also into collaboration with Messwandler, Germany for manufacture of oil-insulated and SF-6 instruments. The Company operates in two business segments, Insulators and Turnkey Projects.Incorporated originaly as W S Insulators of India and promoted by N S Sethuraman and V Srinivasan of Hydro S & S Industries and W S Telesystems the name was changed to the present one in 1987. To part finance its Rs.20.18 crore modernisation programme and to meet its working capital needs the company came out with a rights issue(aggregating Rs.13.35 crores at a premium of Rs.30) in December 1992.The company in association with Canadian Electricity Board and a local Entrepreneur has set up a JV company under the name W S Industries (North America) in Canada. The JV company thus setup will act as an assembly unit and the company has participated in the equity of the company. The company which was given an export house status by GOI exports its products to Europe, west Asia, east Asia, Australia, Canada, etc. The company has also accredited with ISO 9001 certification in 1991 for a period of three years, and it was re-certified in 1994. The company is also successfull in development of new products, during the year 2000, the company
Company FAQs

What is the W S Industries India Ltd share price today?

The W S Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of W S Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of W S Industries India Ltd is ₹713.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of W S Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of W S Industries India Ltd is 16.66 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of W S Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a W S Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of W S Industries India Ltd is ₹105.82 and ₹194 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of W S Industries India Ltd?

W S Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 166.52%, 3 Years at 122.33%, 1 Year at -2.72%, 6 Month at -30.74%, 3 Month at -21.28% and 1 Month at -11.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of W S Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of W S Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.38 %
Institutions - 1.17 %
Public - 38.45 %

