Summary

W S Industries (India) Ltd.(WSI), incorporated in 1961 as W S Insulators of India is into manufacture of a wide range of insulators, lightning arresters, coupling capacitors, capacity voltage transformers, instrument transformers, line traps and reactors. The company is also into collaboration with Messwandler, Germany for manufacture of oil-insulated and SF-6 instruments. The Company operates in two business segments, Insulators and Turnkey Projects.Incorporated originaly as W S Insulators of India and promoted by N S Sethuraman and V Srinivasan of Hydro S & S Industries and W S Telesystems the name was changed to the present one in 1987. To part finance its Rs.20.18 crore modernisation programme and to meet its working capital needs the company came out with a rights issue(aggregating Rs.13.35 crores at a premium of Rs.30) in December 1992.The company in association with Canadian Electricity Board and a local Entrepreneur has set up a JV company under the name W S Industries (North America) in Canada. The JV company thus setup will act as an assembly unit and the company has participated in the equity of the company. The company which was given an export house status by GOI exports its products to Europe, west Asia, east Asia, Australia, Canada, etc. The company has also accredited with ISO 9001 certification in 1991 for a period of three years, and it was re-certified in 1994. The company is also successfull in development of new products, during the year 2000, the company

