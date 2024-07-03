Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹116.6
Prev. Close₹114.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.68
Day's High₹116.6
Day's Low₹112.5
52 Week's High₹194
52 Week's Low₹105.82
Book Value₹53.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)713.07
P/E16.66
EPS6.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.96
46.56
26.26
26.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
12.75
Reserves
200.92
18.45
-49.37
-119.64
Net Worth
253.88
65.01
-23.11
-80.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.2
2.25
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-90.77
55.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
0
5.81
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.28
-0.29
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.83
-6.58
-4.95
-6.39
Depreciation
0
0
-4.21
-9.16
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
45.93
-0.91
-95.47
42.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-90.77
55.87
Op profit growth
-93.46
786.65
-147.59
-109.06
EBIT growth
-94.86
32.84
-23.1
-73.84
Net profit growth
609.75
-86.2
-289.44
-1,198.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
326.38
79.67
0
0
0.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
326.38
79.67
0
0
0.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.38
24.02
0.1
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chinniampalayam Kulandaisamy
Joint Managing Director
Anandavadivel Sathiyamoorthy
Whole-time Director
Kalavar Vittal Rao Prakash
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramachandran Karthik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayaraman Sridharan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suguna Raghavan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Revathi S. Raghunathan
Chief Finance Officer & CS
B Swaminathan
Executive Chairman
Seyyadurai Nagarajan
Reports by W S Industries (India) Ltd
Summary
W S Industries (India) Ltd.(WSI), incorporated in 1961 as W S Insulators of India is into manufacture of a wide range of insulators, lightning arresters, coupling capacitors, capacity voltage transformers, instrument transformers, line traps and reactors. The company is also into collaboration with Messwandler, Germany for manufacture of oil-insulated and SF-6 instruments. The Company operates in two business segments, Insulators and Turnkey Projects.Incorporated originaly as W S Insulators of India and promoted by N S Sethuraman and V Srinivasan of Hydro S & S Industries and W S Telesystems the name was changed to the present one in 1987. To part finance its Rs.20.18 crore modernisation programme and to meet its working capital needs the company came out with a rights issue(aggregating Rs.13.35 crores at a premium of Rs.30) in December 1992.The company in association with Canadian Electricity Board and a local Entrepreneur has set up a JV company under the name W S Industries (North America) in Canada. The JV company thus setup will act as an assembly unit and the company has participated in the equity of the company. The company which was given an export house status by GOI exports its products to Europe, west Asia, east Asia, Australia, Canada, etc. The company has also accredited with ISO 9001 certification in 1991 for a period of three years, and it was re-certified in 1994. The company is also successfull in development of new products, during the year 2000, the company
The W S Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of W S Industries India Ltd is ₹713.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of W S Industries India Ltd is 16.66 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a W S Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of W S Industries India Ltd is ₹105.82 and ₹194 as of 06 Jan ‘25
W S Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 166.52%, 3 Years at 122.33%, 1 Year at -2.72%, 6 Month at -30.74%, 3 Month at -21.28% and 1 Month at -11.40%.
