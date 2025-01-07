Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.2
2.25
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-90.77
55.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
0
5.81
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.28
-0.29
-0.29
As % of sales
0
0
141.34
13.26
Other costs
-0.14
-6.29
-0.65
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
315.38
11.75
Operating profit
-0.43
-6.57
-0.74
1.55
OPM
0
0
-356.73
69.16
Depreciation
0
0
-4.21
-9.16
Interest expense
-3.49
0
0
0.05
Other income
0.09
0
0
1.16
Profit before tax
-3.83
-6.58
-4.95
-6.39
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
-55.48
-1.77
-55.64
38.37
Adj. profit
-59.31
-8.35
-60.59
31.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-59.31
-8.35
-60.59
31.98
yoy growth (%)
609.75
-86.2
-289.44
-1,198.04
NPM
0
0
-29,132.69
1,419.07
