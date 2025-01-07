iifl-logo-icon 1
W S Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

109.75
(0.22%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.2

2.25

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-90.77

55.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.13

As % of sales

0

0

0

5.81

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.28

-0.29

-0.29

As % of sales

0

0

141.34

13.26

Other costs

-0.14

-6.29

-0.65

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

315.38

11.75

Operating profit

-0.43

-6.57

-0.74

1.55

OPM

0

0

-356.73

69.16

Depreciation

0

0

-4.21

-9.16

Interest expense

-3.49

0

0

0.05

Other income

0.09

0

0

1.16

Profit before tax

-3.83

-6.58

-4.95

-6.39

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

-55.48

-1.77

-55.64

38.37

Adj. profit

-59.31

-8.35

-60.59

31.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-59.31

-8.35

-60.59

31.98

yoy growth (%)

609.75

-86.2

-289.44

-1,198.04

NPM

0

0

-29,132.69

1,419.07

