W S Industries (India) Ltd Key Ratios

107.08
(-1.16%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:19:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR W S Industries (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-90.77

15.53

-72.42

Op profit growth

641.57

-158.01

-107.75

-29.38

EBIT growth

29.38

-21.11

-76.28

-29.93

Net profit growth

-86.21

-290.13

-442.62

-78.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-427.88

68.05

-1,013.63

EBIT margin

0

-2,452.88

-286.95

-1,397.69

Net profit margin

0

-29,212.98

1,417.79

-478.06

RoCE

-21

-5.25

-4.32

-16.96

RoNW

2.73

15.22

-5.56

1.5

RoA

-6.66

-15.63

5.34

-1.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.19

-23.14

15.12

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.19

-24.74

10.77

-8.76

Book value per share

-30.72

-27.53

-60.19

-75.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.08

-0.06

0.37

0

P/CEPS

-2.08

-0.06

0.52

-0.86

P/B

-0.18

-0.04

-0.08

-0.09

EV/EBIDTA

-20.02

-117.7

112.31

-16.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

10,019.95

2,780.41

6,322.48

Inventory days

0

1,009.01

220.23

4,217.79

Creditor days

-1,640.01

-9,615.32

-19,682.11

-848.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

318.87

-134.75

7.02

Net debt / equity

-1.42

-1.39

-2.29

-1.79

Net debt / op. profit

-17.37

-113.04

190.02

-14.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-5.81

-761.04

Employee costs

0

-141.34

-13.26

-56.74

Other costs

0

-386.53

-12.86

-295.84

