|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-90.77
15.53
-72.42
Op profit growth
641.57
-158.01
-107.75
-29.38
EBIT growth
29.38
-21.11
-76.28
-29.93
Net profit growth
-86.21
-290.13
-442.62
-78.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-427.88
68.05
-1,013.63
EBIT margin
0
-2,452.88
-286.95
-1,397.69
Net profit margin
0
-29,212.98
1,417.79
-478.06
RoCE
-21
-5.25
-4.32
-16.96
RoNW
2.73
15.22
-5.56
1.5
RoA
-6.66
-15.63
5.34
-1.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.19
-23.14
15.12
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.19
-24.74
10.77
-8.76
Book value per share
-30.72
-27.53
-60.19
-75.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.08
-0.06
0.37
0
P/CEPS
-2.08
-0.06
0.52
-0.86
P/B
-0.18
-0.04
-0.08
-0.09
EV/EBIDTA
-20.02
-117.7
112.31
-16.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
10,019.95
2,780.41
6,322.48
Inventory days
0
1,009.01
220.23
4,217.79
Creditor days
-1,640.01
-9,615.32
-19,682.11
-848.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
318.87
-134.75
7.02
Net debt / equity
-1.42
-1.39
-2.29
-1.79
Net debt / op. profit
-17.37
-113.04
190.02
-14.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-5.81
-761.04
Employee costs
0
-141.34
-13.26
-56.74
Other costs
0
-386.53
-12.86
-295.84
