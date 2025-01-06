iifl-logo-icon 1
W S Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

109.51
(-4.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

W S Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.83

-6.58

-4.95

-6.39

Depreciation

0

0

-4.21

-9.16

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

45.93

-0.91

-95.47

42.25

Other operating items

Operating

42.09

-7.5

-104.63

26.69

Capital expenditure

0

0

-152.43

-0.11

Free cash flow

42.09

-7.5

-257.06

26.58

Equity raised

-122.44

-222.56

-150.68

-261.45

Investing

-0.07

0.03

0.04

0

Financing

31.95

189.3

-161.96

568.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-48.47

-40.73

-569.66

334.1

