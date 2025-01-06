W S Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.83
-6.58
-4.95
-6.39
Depreciation
0
0
-4.21
-9.16
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
45.93
-0.91
-95.47
42.25
Other operating items
Operating
42.09
-7.5
-104.63
26.69
Capital expenditure
0
0
-152.43
-0.11
Free cash flow
42.09
-7.5
-257.06
26.58
Equity raised
-122.44
-222.56
-150.68
-261.45
Investing
-0.07
0.03
0.04
0
Financing
31.95
189.3
-161.96
568.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-48.47
-40.73
-569.66
334.1
