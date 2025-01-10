W S Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.96
46.56
26.26
26.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
12.75
Reserves
200.92
18.45
-49.37
-119.64
Net Worth
253.88
65.01
-23.11
-80.63
Minority Interest
Debt
63.48
64.25
87.36
114.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
318.05
129.26
64.25
34.32
Fixed Assets
114.79
24.52
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
121.7
0.1
0.05
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.31
0
0
0
Networking Capital
32.17
101.88
41.61
34.01
Inventories
18.77
3.53
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
84.69
84.3
0.15
0.16
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
45.53
123.88
58.81
72.19
Sundry Creditors
-47.15
-26.93
-10.5
-29.62
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-69.67
-82.9
-6.85
-8.72
Cash
38.07
2.75
22.57
0.18
Total Assets
318.04
129.25
64.25
34.33
