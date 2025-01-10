iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

W S Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

104
(-3.46%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR W S Industries (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.96

46.56

26.26

26.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

12.75

Reserves

200.92

18.45

-49.37

-119.64

Net Worth

253.88

65.01

-23.11

-80.63

Minority Interest

Debt

63.48

64.25

87.36

114.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.69

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

318.05

129.26

64.25

34.32

Fixed Assets

114.79

24.52

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

121.7

0.1

0.05

0.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.31

0

0

0

Networking Capital

32.17

101.88

41.61

34.01

Inventories

18.77

3.53

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

84.69

84.3

0.15

0.16

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

45.53

123.88

58.81

72.19

Sundry Creditors

-47.15

-26.93

-10.5

-29.62

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-69.67

-82.9

-6.85

-8.72

Cash

38.07

2.75

22.57

0.18

Total Assets

318.04

129.25

64.25

34.33

W S Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR W S Industries (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.