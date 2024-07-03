W S Industries (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
237.26
28.97
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
237.26
28.97
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.79
20.47
0
0
0
Total Income
239.05
49.44
0
0
0
Total Expenditure
203.93
26.94
60.2
2.98
53.4
PBIDT
35.12
22.5
-60.2
-2.98
-53.4
Interest
4.34
2.34
3.49
0
0.02
PBDT
30.78
20.16
-63.7
-2.98
-53.41
Depreciation
0.47
0.12
0
0
4.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
30.31
20.04
-63.7
-2.98
-57.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30.31
20.04
-63.7
-2.98
-57.63
Extra-ordinary Items
1.36
20.13
-59.91
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.95
-0.08
-3.79
-2.98
-57.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.55
5.46
-24.55
-1.44
-22.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.01
30.89
26.26
26.26
26.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.8
77.66
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
12.97
69.58
0
0
0
PATM(%)
12.77
69.17
0
0
0
