W S Industries (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

109
(-1.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

237.26

28.97

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

237.26

28.97

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.79

20.47

0

0

0

Total Income

239.05

49.44

0

0

0

Total Expenditure

203.93

26.94

60.2

2.98

53.4

PBIDT

35.12

22.5

-60.2

-2.98

-53.4

Interest

4.34

2.34

3.49

0

0.02

PBDT

30.78

20.16

-63.7

-2.98

-53.41

Depreciation

0.47

0.12

0

0

4.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

30.31

20.04

-63.7

-2.98

-57.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

30.31

20.04

-63.7

-2.98

-57.63

Extra-ordinary Items

1.36

20.13

-59.91

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

28.95

-0.08

-3.79

-2.98

-57.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.55

5.46

-24.55

-1.44

-22.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.01

30.89

26.26

26.26

26.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.8

77.66

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

12.97

69.58

0

0

0

PATM(%)

12.77

69.17

0

0

0

