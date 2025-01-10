To the Members of

W.S. INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of W.S. Industries (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statements and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our report, we draw attention to

a. Note No. 34 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, which explains that amount payable to overseas customers/suppliers aggregating to Rs. 55.5 million written back during the earlier years pertains to erstwhile Electro-porcelain products division (since discontinued) and management is in the process of obtaining necessary approvals from the competent authorities. The impact if any arising on account of such write back of amounts pending approvals is not ascertainable at this point of time.

b. The company is engaged in implementation of construction contracts, which envisage maintenance of cost budgets associated with the implementation of projects which are prepared and periodically reviewed in order to have an overall view of project outcome from time to time. Though the cost budgets and revisions are management estimates, this process envisages implementation of control based budgetary process, pending which the current process for arriving at the project outcomes which may be susceptible for deviations and the impact if any arising therefrom, will be ascertainable only upon completion of the projects, hence no adjustments have been made in the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

1. Recognition of Contract Revenue: Key Audit Matter Audit Procedures Contract revenue amounting to Rs.3255.05 million for construction contracts which usually extends over a period of 1-2 years and are fixed price contract and in few cases the contracts enable variance claims subject to acceptance. Our procedures over the recognition of construction revenue included the following: In either case the contract revenue is measured based on the proportion of contract costs incurred for work performed to date relative to the estimated total contract costs. • Understood and evaluated the design and tested effectiveness of key internal financial controls, including those related to review and approval of estimated project cost and review of provision for estimated loss by the authorised representatives. This method requires the Company to perform an initial assessment of total estimated cost and further, reassess the total construction cost at each reporting period end to determine the appropriate percentage of completion. • We obtained the percentage of completion calculations, agreed key contractual terms to the signed contracts, tested the mathematical accuracy of the cost to complete calculations and re-performed the calculation of revenue recognized during the year based on the percentage of completion. We considered the estimation of construction contract cost as a key audit matter given the involvement of significant management judgement which has consequential impact on revenue recognition. • For costs incurred to date, we tested samples to appropriate supporting documentation and performed cut off procedures. • To test the forecast cost to complete, we obtained the breakdown of costs forecasts and tested elements of the forecast by obtaining executed purchase orders and agreements, evaluating reasonableness of managements judgements. • Checked the related disclosures in the financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we considered the manner of estimation of contract cost and recognition of revenue to be reasonable. 2. Related Party Transaction Key Audit Matter Audit Procedures For the year under audit all the ongoing contracts the Company has undertaken are with its related parties which are stated to be at arms length. These contracts envisage that in relation to back-to-back contracts obtained by related parties as the principal contractors have subcontracted to the company. In addition, the company is engaged in transactions relating to receipt of loans, procurement of materials and hiring of equipment from related parties, etc. which are disclosed in Note No.42 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. - Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining approval, recording and disclosure of related party transactions. We identified the commercial arrangements and pricing mechanism between the related parties and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the standalone financial statements as a key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties and associated regulatory compliances thereon in relation to disclosures and arms length pricing. - Read minutes of shareholder meetings, board meetings and minutes of meetings of those charged with governance, as applicable, in connection with Companys assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business and at arms length pricing (ALP) keeping in view of the industrys practices and ALP justification valuation reports obtained by the company from certified structural engineer and registered government valuer. - Tested, on a sample basis, related party transactions with the underlying contracts, confirmation letters and other supporting documents. - Agreed the related party information disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements with the underlying supporting documents, on a sample basis on the basis of information and relevant records made available to us.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of the auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and the estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the financial year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone

Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note No.36 to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, during the year no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts, have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared any dividend during the current year and the previous year, hence the clause regarding the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. A. Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

B. As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit Trial as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration provided by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date

We report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts, we report that the company does not own any Intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the current year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. According to information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts

(a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under Paragraph 3(iii) (a), (c) to (f) of the order is not applicable.

With respect to Paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the order,

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us we are of the opinion that the investment made by the company in a wholly owned subsidiary is not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act to the extent applicable to the company in respect of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us during the course of the audit, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us during the course of the audit:

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues payable was in arrears as at March 31,2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, details of dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of any dispute and the forum where disputes are pending is given below:

Sl.no Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in million Period to Which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 107.28 Assessment years 19-20,22-23 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)-20, Chennai 2. Employees Provident Fund Scheme, 1952 PF Damages 5.31 Dec 2012- Oct 2016 Central Government Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court, Chennai 3. Employees Provident Fund Scheme, 1952 PF Damages 1.19 1990-91 to 2012- 13 Central Government Industrial Tribunal (CGIT) Cum Labour Court, Chennai

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction as income during the year as tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on examination of records of the company, we report that

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has not availed any term loans during the year.

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been used for long term investment.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company.

x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us during the course of the audit, we report that

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made preferential allotment and private placement of equity shares, convertible share warrants and debentures during the year. The funds raised during the current year in relation to preferential allotment and private placement of equity shares and convertible share warrants issued during the previous year were utilized for the purposes for which they were raised.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and on examination of records of the company,

(a) No material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) No whistle blower complaints have been received during the period by the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the results of the audit procedure performed,

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us during the course of the audit,

(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group (as per the provisions of Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) does not arise.

xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us during the course of the audit, the company has not incurred cash losses for the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is no assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. Section 135 of Companies act is not applicable to the company and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) (a)(b) of the Order does not arise.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of W.S. Industries (India) Limited ("the Company") as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.