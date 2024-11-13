Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financials Results for Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Announcement under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Results for 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Audited Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Allotment of Equity Shares upon Conversion of Convertible Warrants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund Raising. The Board Meeting to be held on 03/04/2024 has been revised to 04/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 03/04/2024 has been revised to 04/04/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/04/2024) Corrigendum to outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2024 25 Mar 2024

Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024