|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financials Results for Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants on preferential basis.
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Announcement under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Results for 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Audited Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Allotment of Equity Shares upon Conversion of Convertible Warrants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund Raising. The Board Meeting to be held on 03/04/2024 has been revised to 04/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 03/04/2024 has been revised to 04/04/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/04/2024) Corrigendum to outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|25 Mar 2024
|25 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|W.S.INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement Outcome of Board Meeting
