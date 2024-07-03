iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Share Price

451
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open469.95
  • Day's High471.4
  • 52 Wk High828
  • Prev. Close469.55
  • Day's Low451
  • 52 Wk Low 433.85
  • Turnover (lac)1,165.28
  • P/E44.96
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value121.17
  • EPS10.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,530.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

469.95

Prev. Close

469.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,165.28

Day's High

471.4

Day's Low

451

52 Week's High

828

52 Week's Low

433.85

Book Value

121.17

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,530.59

P/E

44.96

EPS

10.44

Divi. Yield

0

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.12%

Foreign: 0.12%

Indian: 45.62%

Non-Promoter- 23.77%

Institutions: 23.77%

Non-Institutions: 30.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.32

18.97

18.97

16.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,657.24

1,150.01

1,482.26

495.94

Net Worth

2,680.56

1,168.98

1,501.23

511.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,176.17

4,535.1

8,210.37

6,125.97

yoy growth (%)

-29.96

-44.76

34.02

Raw materials

-2,030.62

-3,127.89

-6,196.78

-5,164.04

As % of sales

63.93

68.97

75.47

84.29

Employee costs

-122.34

-138.37

-103.67

-82.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-142.67

424.43

304.09

202.33

Depreciation

-8.2

-6.31

-3.17

-2.39

Tax paid

31.23

-112.99

-107.94

-70.35

Working capital

-856.11

-319.74

1,287.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.96

-44.76

34.02

Op profit growth

-204.31

1.78

9.37

EBIT growth

-113.15

58.38

69.17

Net profit growth

-135.78

58.77

48.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,035.37

2,015.01

5,198.94

5,080.8

5,575.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,035.37

2,015.01

5,198.94

5,080.8

5,575.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

85.42

110.86

94.7

158.49

303.49

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala

Independent Director

Rukhshana Jina Mistry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jagannadha Rao Ch V

Independent Director

Cherag Sarosh Balsara

Independent Director

Naina Krishna Murthy

Non Executive Director

Balanadu Narayan

Non Executive Director

Saurabh Agarwal

Non Executive Director

U N Khanna

Independent Director

Rahul Dutt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

Summary

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) (formerly known Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Rashmika Energy Private Limited on March 9, 2017. Subsequently, the Solar EPC Division of Sterling and Wilson Private Limited demerged into the Company pursuant to Order dated March 28, 2018 of the NCLT, Mumbai approving the Scheme of Arrangement, with the Appointed date for the transfer of such Solar EPC Division being April 1, 2017. Thereafter, to reflect the association of the Company with the Sterling and Wilson Group, name of the Company was changed to Sterling and Wilson Solar Private Limited pursuant to the Resolution passed by the Shareholders at their EGM held on March 29, 2018 and Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the RoC on April 24, 2018. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of Shareholders on January 11, 2019. Consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited on January 25, 2019. The Company is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider, and was the worlds largest solar EPC solutions provider. The Company provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. It also provides Opera
Company FAQs

What is the Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd share price today?

The Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹451 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹10530.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is 44.96 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹433.85 and ₹828 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd?

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.13%, 3 Years at 6.75%, 1 Year at 4.62%, 6 Month at -35.13%, 3 Month at -17.50% and 1 Month at -8.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.75 %
Institutions - 23.78 %
Public - 30.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
