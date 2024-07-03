Summary

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) (formerly known Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Rashmika Energy Private Limited on March 9, 2017. Subsequently, the Solar EPC Division of Sterling and Wilson Private Limited demerged into the Company pursuant to Order dated March 28, 2018 of the NCLT, Mumbai approving the Scheme of Arrangement, with the Appointed date for the transfer of such Solar EPC Division being April 1, 2017. Thereafter, to reflect the association of the Company with the Sterling and Wilson Group, name of the Company was changed to Sterling and Wilson Solar Private Limited pursuant to the Resolution passed by the Shareholders at their EGM held on March 29, 2018 and Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the RoC on April 24, 2018. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of Shareholders on January 11, 2019. Consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited on January 25, 2019. The Company is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider, and was the worlds largest solar EPC solutions provider. The Company provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. It also provides Opera

