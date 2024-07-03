Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹469.95
Prev. Close₹469.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,165.28
Day's High₹471.4
Day's Low₹451
52 Week's High₹828
52 Week's Low₹433.85
Book Value₹121.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,530.59
P/E44.96
EPS10.44
Divi. Yield0
The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in RajasthanRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.32
18.97
18.97
16.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,657.24
1,150.01
1,482.26
495.94
Net Worth
2,680.56
1,168.98
1,501.23
511.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,176.17
4,535.1
8,210.37
6,125.97
yoy growth (%)
-29.96
-44.76
34.02
Raw materials
-2,030.62
-3,127.89
-6,196.78
-5,164.04
As % of sales
63.93
68.97
75.47
84.29
Employee costs
-122.34
-138.37
-103.67
-82.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-142.67
424.43
304.09
202.33
Depreciation
-8.2
-6.31
-3.17
-2.39
Tax paid
31.23
-112.99
-107.94
-70.35
Working capital
-856.11
-319.74
1,287.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.96
-44.76
34.02
Op profit growth
-204.31
1.78
9.37
EBIT growth
-113.15
58.38
69.17
Net profit growth
-135.78
58.77
48.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,035.37
2,015.01
5,198.94
5,080.8
5,575.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,035.37
2,015.01
5,198.94
5,080.8
5,575.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
85.42
110.86
94.7
158.49
303.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala
Independent Director
Rukhshana Jina Mistry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jagannadha Rao Ch V
Independent Director
Cherag Sarosh Balsara
Independent Director
Naina Krishna Murthy
Non Executive Director
Balanadu Narayan
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Agarwal
Non Executive Director
U N Khanna
Independent Director
Rahul Dutt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
Summary
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) (formerly known Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Rashmika Energy Private Limited on March 9, 2017. Subsequently, the Solar EPC Division of Sterling and Wilson Private Limited demerged into the Company pursuant to Order dated March 28, 2018 of the NCLT, Mumbai approving the Scheme of Arrangement, with the Appointed date for the transfer of such Solar EPC Division being April 1, 2017. Thereafter, to reflect the association of the Company with the Sterling and Wilson Group, name of the Company was changed to Sterling and Wilson Solar Private Limited pursuant to the Resolution passed by the Shareholders at their EGM held on March 29, 2018 and Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the RoC on April 24, 2018. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of Shareholders on January 11, 2019. Consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited on January 25, 2019. The Company is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider, and was the worlds largest solar EPC solutions provider. The Company provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. It also provides Opera
Read More
The Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹451 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹10530.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is 44.96 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹433.85 and ₹828 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.13%, 3 Years at 6.75%, 1 Year at 4.62%, 6 Month at -35.13%, 3 Month at -17.50% and 1 Month at -8.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.