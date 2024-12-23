iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Board Meeting

424.35
(2.66%)
Jan 15, 2025

Sterling & Wils. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2024
Board Meeting14 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, October 14, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. The same is enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, July 18, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. The same is enclosed herewith Please find attached the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202413 Apr 2024
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, April 20, 2024, inter alia considered and unanimously approved the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (Audited Financial Results). Further, the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e., M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024) Please find attached the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Statutory Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, January 18, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The same is enclosed herewith. Please find enclosed the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

Sterling & Wils.: Related News

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

