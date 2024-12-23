|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, October 14, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. The same is enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, July 18, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors. The same is enclosed herewith Please find attached the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2024
|13 Apr 2024
|Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, April 20, 2024, inter alia considered and unanimously approved the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (Audited Financial Results). Further, the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e., M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024) Please find attached the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Statutory Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, January 18, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The same is enclosed herewith. Please find enclosed the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)
