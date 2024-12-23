iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

411.9
(-10.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

STERLING & WILSON RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,568.65

49.74,83,000.881,993.110.9734,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

426.4

66.9485,694.33302.510.514,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

54.89

38.3531,728.91159.890.57993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

967.7

11626,371.158.150.394,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

95.31

48.5223,711.4123.70.481,864.98.27

Sterling & Wils.: RELATED NEWS

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

