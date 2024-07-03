iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

450.65
(0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,030.49

915.06

1,178.01

582.88

759.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,030.49

915.06

1,178.01

582.88

759.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.96

12.83

33.39

27.43

17.21

Total Income

1,064.45

927.89

1,211.4

610.31

776.73

Total Expenditure

1,012.34

890.38

1,148.66

599.06

758.05

PBIDT

52.11

37.51

62.74

11.25

18.68

Interest

28.21

18.84

24.54

67.55

64.34

PBDT

23.9

18.67

38.2

-56.3

-45.66

Depreciation

3.83

4.01

4.46

4.49

4.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.87

0.05

-0.07

0.72

3.06

Deferred Tax

2.63

9.78

32.41

0.88

1.5

Reported Profit After Tax

8.57

4.83

1.4

-62.39

-54.51

Minority Interest After NP

1.52

0.64

-0.04

1.28

-0.27

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.05

4.19

1.44

-63.67

-54.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.05

4.19

1.44

-63.67

-54.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.3

0.18

0.06

-3.31

-2.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.34

23.33

23.32

23.3

18.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.05

4.09

5.32

1.93

2.45

PBDTM(%)

2.31

2.04

3.24

-9.65

-6.01

PATM(%)

0.83

0.52

0.11

-10.7

-7.17

Sterling & Wils.: Related NEWS

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

Read More

