Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Wins ₹1,381 Crore Solar EPC Order From Adani Green

1 Dec 2025 , 11:03 AM

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy announced a long term strategic partnership framework agreement with Adani Green Energy. The company confirmed that it has already secured the first purchase order under this partnership.

The newly received order covers a Balance of System package for three solar power projects located at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat. This region is known as one of the largest renewable energy hubs in the world.

The scope of work involves both supply of equipment and onsite project services. The total order value stands at around ₹1,381 crore, excluding applicable taxes.

Sterling and Wilson is currently working on 6 GW of solar projects in the Khavda region. Out of this, 5 GW is targeted for completion within the current financial year. With the addition of a fresh 1 GW project through this new order, the company continues to strengthen its leadership position in Gujarat’s solar EPC segment.

According to Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, the agreement with Adani Green Energy represents the company’s largest domestic EPC contract for this fiscal year.

He stated that the partnership enhances cooperation between India’s largest renewable energy developer and one of the country’s leading solar EPC companies. He also highlighted that this win demonstrates the company’s capability to execute large solar projects within tight timelines.

With this new contract included, Sterling and Wilson’s cumulative order inflow for the financial year has crossed ₹6,450 crore. The company also noted that its project pipeline continues to remain healthy.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

