Sterling and Wilson Energy Bags ₹1,470 Crore Worth Solar and Hybrid Projects

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd won three new projects worth ₹1,470 crore on April 1. This has included one of its first wind engineering, procurement, and construction orders. Sterling and Wilson have been awarded a combined solar and wind, hybrid project in Rajasthan and will be serving BoP and BoS for a capacity of 127 MW AC. 69.3 MW Wind BoP, 58 MW AC/75 MW DC solar BoS, and a 132 kV/33 kV pooling substation are parts of the project.

Besides wind EPC order, the company bagged a turnkey solar project in Gujarat. So, this is a 200 MW AC/260 MWp DC photovoltaic (PV) plant, and Sterling and Wilson was the lowest bidder for it. The order is from a prominent PSU developer. Additionally, the company has been awarded the letter of award for a PV plant in Rajasthan by domestic Independent Power Producer Plantation IPPS.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has leading market positions in the Indian solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) markets. Wind energy is a new axis of its own and allows the company to add customized offering of EPC solutions for hybrid projects, thus strengthening its growth process.

During the quarter ending December, the company posted a net profit of ₹14.8 crore, against a net loss of ₹63.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was ₹70.5 crore as against ₹16 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin for the company was 3.8%. It total income surged, almost tripled to ₹1,837 crore from ₹583 crore in the same period last year.