iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sterling and Wilson Energy Bags ₹1,470 Crore Worth Solar and Hybrid Projects

1 Apr 2025 , 02:34 PM

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd won three new projects worth ₹1,470 crore on April 1. This has included one of its first wind engineering, procurement, and construction orders. Sterling and Wilson have been awarded a combined solar and wind, hybrid project in Rajasthan and will be serving BoP and BoS for a capacity of 127 MW AC. 69.3 MW Wind BoP, 58 MW AC/75 MW DC solar BoS, and a 132 kV/33 kV pooling substation are parts of the project.

Besides wind EPC order, the company bagged a turnkey solar project in Gujarat. So, this is a 200 MW AC/260 MWp DC photovoltaic (PV) plant, and Sterling and Wilson was the lowest bidder for it. The order is from a prominent PSU developer. Additionally, the company has been awarded the letter of award for a PV plant in Rajasthan by domestic Independent Power Producer Plantation IPPS.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has leading market positions in the Indian solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) markets. Wind energy is a new axis of its own and allows the company to add customized offering of EPC solutions for hybrid projects, thus strengthening its growth process.

During the quarter ending December, the company posted a net profit of ₹14.8 crore, against a net loss of ₹63.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was ₹70.5 crore as against ₹16 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin for the company was 3.8%. It total income surged, almost tripled to ₹1,837 crore from ₹583 crore in the same period last year.

Related Tags

  • Hybrid and Solar Projects
  • Solar Projects
  • Sterling and Wilson
  • Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Swiggy Faces ₹158.25 Crore Income Tax Demand

Swiggy Faces ₹158.25 Crore Income Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|09:47 PM
Maruti Suzuki Posts 3% Growth in March Sales

Maruti Suzuki Posts 3% Growth in March Sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:35 PM
Hindalco Plans $5.19B Expansion, Focuses on Recycling and Sustainability

Hindalco Plans $5.19B Expansion, Focuses on Recycling and Sustainability

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:24 PM
SBI Card Appoints Salila Pande as MD and CEO, Effective April 1, 2025

SBI Card Appoints Salila Pande as MD and CEO, Effective April 1, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:15 PM
Samsung Names TM Roh as Interim Head of Consumer Electronics

Samsung Names TM Roh as Interim Head of Consumer Electronics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:03 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.