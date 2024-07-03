iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Annually Results

438.65
(-1.98%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,035.37

2,015.01

5,198.94

5,080.8

5,575.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,035.37

2,015.01

5,198.94

5,080.8

5,575.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

85.42

110.86

94.7

158.49

303.49

Total Income

3,120.79

2,125.87

5,293.64

5,239.29

5,878.78

Total Expenditure

3,057.94

3,145

6,112.42

5,469.73

5,271.12

PBIDT

62.85

-1,019.13

-818.78

-230.44

607.66

Interest

218.52

144.91

76.71

93.09

194.93

PBDT

-155.67

-1,164.04

-895.49

-323.53

412.73

Depreciation

16.65

14.7

14.67

16.51

14.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.7

-1.43

3.7

11.51

98.47

Deferred Tax

34.77

-2.35

1.9

-61.51

-4.24

Reported Profit After Tax

-210.79

-1,174.96

-915.76

-290.04

304.27

Minority Interest After NP

1.13

-5.41

-6.3

-4.66

-5.79

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-211.92

-1,169.55

-909.46

-285.38

310.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-211.92

-1,169.55

-909.46

-285.38

310.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.4

-61.65

-54.21

-17.8

19.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

600

Equity

23.32

18.97

18.97

16.04

16.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.07

-50.57

-15.74

-4.53

10.89

PBDTM(%)

-5.12

-57.76

-17.22

-6.36

7.4

PATM(%)

-6.94

-58.31

-17.61

-5.7

5.45

Sterling & Wils.: Related NEWS

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

