Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

447.55
(2.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.32

18.97

18.97

16.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,657.24

1,150.01

1,482.26

495.94

Net Worth

2,680.56

1,168.98

1,501.23

511.98

Minority Interest

Debt

510.55

1,851.29

359.31

392.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0.01

0.5

Total Liabilities

3,191.11

3,020.29

1,860.55

904.69

Fixed Assets

46.76

33.27

28.14

33.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

371.21

371.21

371.21

371.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

68.36

100.62

105.74

81.36

Networking Capital

2,419.47

2,456.46

975.01

249.74

Inventories

1.14

1.57

3.9

3.09

Inventory Days

0.35

Sundry Debtors

650.05

546.08

589.78

769.99

Debtor Days

88.48

Other Current Assets

4,264.27

2,945.52

2,493.54

2,348.76

Sundry Creditors

-1,232.26

-324.77

-1,435.13

-2,337.56

Creditor Days

268.62

Other Current Liabilities

-1,263.73

-711.94

-677.08

-534.54

Cash

285.31

58.73

380.45

168.54

Total Assets

3,191.11

3,020.29

1,860.55

904.69

Sterling & Wils. : related Articles

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

