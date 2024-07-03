iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

447.5
(-0.70%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,945.55

1,760.89

1,274.48

495.39

1,519.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,945.55

1,760.89

1,274.48

495.39

1,519.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46.79

60.82

24.6

8.62

102.24

Total Income

1,992.34

1,821.71

1,299.08

504.01

1,621.86

Total Expenditure

1,902.72

1,747.72

1,310.22

911.32

2,233.68

PBIDT

89.62

73.99

-11.14

-407.31

-611.82

Interest

47.05

92.09

126.43

97.41

47.5

PBDT

42.57

-18.1

-137.57

-504.72

-659.32

Depreciation

7.84

8.94

7.71

7.94

6.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.92

0.64

3.06

6.21

-7.64

Deferred Tax

12.41

33.28

1.49

1.39

-3.74

Reported Profit After Tax

13.4

-60.96

-149.83

-520.26

-654.7

Minority Interest After NP

2.16

1.25

-0.12

-1.57

-3.84

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.24

-62.21

-149.71

-518.69

-650.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.24

-62.21

-149.71

-518.69

-650.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.48

0

-7.89

0

-34.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.34

23.32

18.97

18.97

18.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.6

4.2

-0.87

-82.22

-40.26

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0.68

-3.46

-11.75

-105.02

-43.08

Sterling & Wils.: Related NEWS

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

