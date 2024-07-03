iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

447.5
(-0.70%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,857.36

1,926.58

4,127.91

3,716.26

3,514.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,857.36

1,926.58

4,127.91

3,716.26

3,514.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.03

112.93

71.26

106.7

243.61

Total Income

1,909.39

2,039.51

4,199.17

3,822.96

3,758.27

Total Expenditure

1,909.28

2,704.45

4,917.15

3,680.88

3,344.07

PBIDT

0.11

-664.94

-717.98

142.08

414.21

Interest

193.98

85.41

57.88

70.16

164

PBDT

-193.87

-750.35

-775.86

71.92

250.21

Depreciation

12.19

10.87

10.85

11.5

10.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.79

-3.82

-1.09

8.08

57.63

Deferred Tax

2.36

-3.55

3.53

-2.42

6.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-212.21

-753.85

-789.15

54.76

175.69

Minority Interest After NP

1.17

-1.75

-5.99

-6.71

-2.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-213.38

-752.1

-783.16

61.47

177.78

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-213.38

-752.1

-783.16

61.47

177.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.09

-39.65

-48.77

3.83

11.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

600

Equity

23.3

18.97

18.97

16.04

16.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-34.51

-17.39

3.82

11.78

PBDTM(%)

-10.43

-38.94

-18.79

1.93

7.11

PATM(%)

-11.42

-39.12

-19.11

1.47

4.99

Sterling & Wils.: Related NEWS

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

