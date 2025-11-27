SWREL Wins USD 147 Million Solar EPC Project in South Africa

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL), listed on the BSE and NSE, announced that it has secured its second international project from South Africa in the current financial year.

The company has received a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 240 MW AC solar photovoltaic project in South Africa.

The value of this new order stands at around USD 147 million, which is approximately INR 1,313 crore. With this contract, SWREL is now working on four large turnkey solar PV projects in the South African market, each awarded by reputed developers.

The two projects awarded last financial year have made notable operational progress and have strengthened the company’s position in the region. The two recent order wins, secured within the last two months, further expand SWREL’s footprint in a market that is witnessing rising demand for renewable power.

Strong corporate interest in energy security, falling solar technology costs and the need for better grid stability are driving rapid growth in South Africa’s solar PV sector.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of SWREL, said the company is pleased to secure another major project from South Africa within a short period.

He added that the presence of four ongoing projects with four different customers underlines SWREL’s strong capabilities and competitiveness in the international EPC space.

With this latest contract, the company’s total order inflows for the current fiscal have reached around INR 5,088 crore, reflecting healthy demand and a robust pipeline.

SWREL operates as a global pure-play renewable EPC provider covering utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid or storage-linked solar solutions. The company has a project portfolio of more than 22.8 GWp across various stages of execution worldwide.

It also manages an O&M portfolio of 9.3 GWp, which includes projects developed by other companies. SWREL has a presence across 28 countries, with operations in India, South-east Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia and the Americas.

