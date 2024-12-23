iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Key Ratios

387
(-6.05%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:39:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.86

-32.34

Op profit growth

-227.86

-52.62

EBIT growth

-141.61

-29.67

Net profit growth

-192.04

-51.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.65

5.45

7.79

EBIT margin

-4.86

10.64

10.24

Net profit margin

-5.61

5.56

7.75

RoCE

-14.33

22.08

RoNW

-8.18

8.06

RoA

-4.14

2.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-18.08

18.97

39.8

Dividend per share

0

6

0

Cash EPS

-18.82

18.44

39.36

Book value per share

41.27

67.4

52.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

-14.24

4.05

P/CEPS

-13.68

4.16

P/B

6.24

1.14

EV/EBIDTA

-18.74

3.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.7

-23.64

-15.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

103.41

128.66

Inventory days

0.63

0.9

Creditor days

-133.04

-137.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.65

-3.04

-9.96

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.67

2.1

Net debt / op. profit

-0.48

2.41

2.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.4

-64.37

-68.08

Employee costs

-4.1

-4.3

-2.15

Other costs

-43.14

-25.85

-21.96

Sterling & Wils. : related Articles

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

