|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.86
-32.34
Op profit growth
-227.86
-52.62
EBIT growth
-141.61
-29.67
Net profit growth
-192.04
-51.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.65
5.45
7.79
EBIT margin
-4.86
10.64
10.24
Net profit margin
-5.61
5.56
7.75
RoCE
-14.33
22.08
RoNW
-8.18
8.06
RoA
-4.14
2.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-18.08
18.97
39.8
Dividend per share
0
6
0
Cash EPS
-18.82
18.44
39.36
Book value per share
41.27
67.4
52.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
-14.24
4.05
P/CEPS
-13.68
4.16
P/B
6.24
1.14
EV/EBIDTA
-18.74
3.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.7
-23.64
-15.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
103.41
128.66
Inventory days
0.63
0.9
Creditor days
-133.04
-137.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.65
-3.04
-9.96
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.67
2.1
Net debt / op. profit
-0.48
2.41
2.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.4
-64.37
-68.08
Employee costs
-4.1
-4.3
-2.15
Other costs
-43.14
-25.85
-21.96
