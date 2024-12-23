iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

452.35
(0.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:49:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,176.17

4,535.1

8,210.37

6,125.97

yoy growth (%)

-29.96

-44.76

34.02

Raw materials

-2,030.62

-3,127.89

-6,196.78

-5,164.04

As % of sales

63.93

68.97

75.47

84.29

Employee costs

-122.34

-138.37

-103.67

-82.41

As % of sales

3.85

3.05

1.26

1.34

Other costs

-1,244.04

-1,057.13

-1,701.93

-689.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.16

23.3

20.72

11.25

Operating profit

-220.83

211.7

207.98

190.15

OPM

-6.95

4.66

2.53

3.1

Depreciation

-8.2

-6.31

-3.17

-2.39

Interest expense

-67.59

-146.17

-56.17

-10.61

Other income

153.95

365.22

155.46

25.2

Profit before tax

-142.67

424.43

304.09

202.33

Taxes

31.23

-112.99

-107.94

-70.35

Tax rate

-21.88

-26.62

-35.49

-34.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-111.44

311.44

196.14

131.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-111.44

311.44

196.14

131.98

yoy growth (%)

-135.78

58.77

48.61

NPM

-3.5

6.86

2.38

2.15

Sterling & Wils. : related Articles

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.