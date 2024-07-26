Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced Friday that it has received an order to build a 500×2 (1,000 MWhr) standalone battery energy storage system project in Rajasthan. The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan, according to a company release.

However, the corporation did not reveal the name of the company from which it acquired the project.

Furthermore, the company obtained a 20 MW floating solar project in Karnataka from the same client, making it the third such project the company is now undertaking in the country.

The total value of both projects’ letters of intent (LOIs) was ₹328 Crore.

This GWhr-scale project is now India’s largest battery energy storage (BESS) project and one of the few GWhr-scale projects in a single place globally, with completion scheduled for 2025, according to a company statement.

As of March 2024, India’s total installed capacity for BESS is estimated to be around 219 MWh.

According to the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) National Electricity Plan (NEP) 2023, the energy storage capacity required for 2026-27 is anticipated to be 82.37 GWh (47.65 GWh from PSP and 34.72 GWh from BESS).

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global provider of complete renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions.

