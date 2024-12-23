iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM5 Sep 202419 Aug 2024
AGM 05/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the summary of proceeding of the 7th AGM of the Company held on September 05, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/ OAVM. Further please find enclosed Voting Results as per Regulation 44(3) of Listing Regulations, along with Scrutinizer Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Sterling & Wils.: Related News

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

Sterling & Wilson spurts ~8% on new order win

23 Dec 2024|02:56 PM

The company announced in an exchange filing that it has obtained a letter of intent (LOI) for a new contract worth ₹1,200 Crore in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

27 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

Sterling & Wilson Bags New Orders Worth ₹328 Crore

26 Jul 2024|01:31 PM

The order includes the engineering, design, procurement, building, testing, and commissioning of a 500 x 2 (1,000 MWhr) stand-alone BESS plant in Rajasthan

