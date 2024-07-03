Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹296
Prev. Close₹296
Turnover(Lac.)₹425.09
Day's High₹300
Day's Low₹281.2
52 Week's High₹352
52 Week's Low₹76.05
Book Value₹34.41
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,635.71
P/E26.39
EPS11.31
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.47
11.47
11.47
11.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.54
274.76
758.48
1,274.3
Net Worth
218.01
286.23
769.95
1,285.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,020.21
3,904.48
5,766.21
5,607.51
yoy growth (%)
-48.25
-32.28
2.83
-5.03
Raw materials
-813.16
-1,285.49
-1,891.9
-1,642.22
As % of sales
40.25
32.92
32.81
29.28
Employee costs
-210.44
-383.4
-529.8
-514.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-693.74
-479.13
150.92
134.58
Depreciation
-124.38
-137.08
-183.44
-197.75
Tax paid
232.77
161.66
-33.97
-14.31
Working capital
164.29
422.79
372.38
165.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.25
-32.28
2.83
-5.03
Op profit growth
-85.16
-83.74
8.55
-9.68
EBIT growth
-272.5
-94.5
7.2
0.54
Net profit growth
45.2
-371.45
-2.76
13.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,388.47
1,873.83
2,046.78
2,200.03
4,026.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,388.47
1,873.83
2,046.78
2,200.03
4,026.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.98
88.03
46.15
59.41
67.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,603.2
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
410.45
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
57.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,195.5
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
87.85
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
S Dutta
Executive Chairman
Rajiv Mundhra
Senior Vice President & CS
B L Bajoria
Independent Director
Pratap Kumar Chakravarty
Independent Director
Indira Biswas
Independent Director
Dinabandhu Mukhopadhyay
Non Executive Director
SHAMIK DAS
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Simplex Infrastructures Ltd
Summary
Simplex Infrastructures Limited (SIL) is a diversified Infrastructure Company established in 1924 and executing projects in several verticals like Piling, Energy and Power, Building & Housing, Marine, Roads and Highways, Railways, Urban infrastructures etc, which was incorporated on December 19, 1924 under the control of H.P. Lancaster of the United Kingdom, and later on was taken over by the Kolkata-based Mundra family after the Indian independence. Since inception, SIL had introduced cast-in-situ driven piles in Asia, at Kolkata. Then, the company had started construction of major Steel Plants during the year 1935 and had built King George Docs, Mumbai in 1940. SIL had entered into the civil & structural construction of Industrial Projects during the year 1952 and further forayed into Housing and Building segment in the period of 1955. In 1958, the company was designed and constructed the first ever RCC framed structure in Asia; the 17- storied National Tower at Kolkata. During the year 1960, SIL made a foray into the civil & structural construction of Thermal Power Plants and has been associated with over 80% of Thermal Power Plants across India ranging from 10 MW to 1000 MW Turbo Generators. Urban Utilities segment was added to the companys activities in the year 1965, by the way of water treatment plant at Howrah for HIT. After three years, in 1968, took up the Marine Construction and now associated with all the major ports in India. The overseas presence was made by the
Read More
The Simplex Infrastructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹286.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd is ₹1635.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd is 26.39 and 9.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd is ₹76.05 and ₹352 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.92%, 3 Years at 86.54%, 1 Year at 249.06%, 6 Month at 112.84%, 3 Month at 28.13% and 1 Month at -2.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.