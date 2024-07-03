Summary

Simplex Infrastructures Limited (SIL) is a diversified Infrastructure Company established in 1924 and executing projects in several verticals like Piling, Energy and Power, Building & Housing, Marine, Roads and Highways, Railways, Urban infrastructures etc, which was incorporated on December 19, 1924 under the control of H.P. Lancaster of the United Kingdom, and later on was taken over by the Kolkata-based Mundra family after the Indian independence. Since inception, SIL had introduced cast-in-situ driven piles in Asia, at Kolkata. Then, the company had started construction of major Steel Plants during the year 1935 and had built King George Docs, Mumbai in 1940. SIL had entered into the civil & structural construction of Industrial Projects during the year 1952 and further forayed into Housing and Building segment in the period of 1955. In 1958, the company was designed and constructed the first ever RCC framed structure in Asia; the 17- storied National Tower at Kolkata. During the year 1960, SIL made a foray into the civil & structural construction of Thermal Power Plants and has been associated with over 80% of Thermal Power Plants across India ranging from 10 MW to 1000 MW Turbo Generators. Urban Utilities segment was added to the companys activities in the year 1965, by the way of water treatment plant at Howrah for HIT. After three years, in 1968, took up the Marine Construction and now associated with all the major ports in India. The overseas presence was made by the

Read More