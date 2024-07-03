iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Share Price

286.25
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open296
  • Day's High300
  • 52 Wk High352
  • Prev. Close296
  • Day's Low281.2
  • 52 Wk Low 76.05
  • Turnover (lac)425.09
  • P/E26.39
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value34.41
  • EPS11.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,635.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

296

Prev. Close

296

Turnover(Lac.)

425.09

Day's High

300

Day's Low

281.2

52 Week's High

352

52 Week's Low

76.05

Book Value

34.41

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,635.71

P/E

26.39

EPS

11.31

Divi. Yield

0

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.82%

Non-Promoter- 1.08%

Institutions: 1.08%

Non-Institutions: 49.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.47

11.47

11.47

11.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

206.54

274.76

758.48

1,274.3

Net Worth

218.01

286.23

769.95

1,285.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,020.21

3,904.48

5,766.21

5,607.51

yoy growth (%)

-48.25

-32.28

2.83

-5.03

Raw materials

-813.16

-1,285.49

-1,891.9

-1,642.22

As % of sales

40.25

32.92

32.81

29.28

Employee costs

-210.44

-383.4

-529.8

-514.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-693.74

-479.13

150.92

134.58

Depreciation

-124.38

-137.08

-183.44

-197.75

Tax paid

232.77

161.66

-33.97

-14.31

Working capital

164.29

422.79

372.38

165.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.25

-32.28

2.83

-5.03

Op profit growth

-85.16

-83.74

8.55

-9.68

EBIT growth

-272.5

-94.5

7.2

0.54

Net profit growth

45.2

-371.45

-2.76

13.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,388.47

1,873.83

2,046.78

2,200.03

4,026.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,388.47

1,873.83

2,046.78

2,200.03

4,026.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.98

88.03

46.15

59.41

67.34

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,603.2

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

410.45

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

57.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,195.5

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

87.85

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simplex Infrastructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

S Dutta

Executive Chairman

Rajiv Mundhra

Senior Vice President & CS

B L Bajoria

Independent Director

Pratap Kumar Chakravarty

Independent Director

Indira Biswas

Independent Director

Dinabandhu Mukhopadhyay

Non Executive Director

SHAMIK DAS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simplex Infrastructures Ltd

Summary

Simplex Infrastructures Limited (SIL) is a diversified Infrastructure Company established in 1924 and executing projects in several verticals like Piling, Energy and Power, Building & Housing, Marine, Roads and Highways, Railways, Urban infrastructures etc, which was incorporated on December 19, 1924 under the control of H.P. Lancaster of the United Kingdom, and later on was taken over by the Kolkata-based Mundra family after the Indian independence. Since inception, SIL had introduced cast-in-situ driven piles in Asia, at Kolkata. Then, the company had started construction of major Steel Plants during the year 1935 and had built King George Docs, Mumbai in 1940. SIL had entered into the civil & structural construction of Industrial Projects during the year 1952 and further forayed into Housing and Building segment in the period of 1955. In 1958, the company was designed and constructed the first ever RCC framed structure in Asia; the 17- storied National Tower at Kolkata. During the year 1960, SIL made a foray into the civil & structural construction of Thermal Power Plants and has been associated with over 80% of Thermal Power Plants across India ranging from 10 MW to 1000 MW Turbo Generators. Urban Utilities segment was added to the companys activities in the year 1965, by the way of water treatment plant at Howrah for HIT. After three years, in 1968, took up the Marine Construction and now associated with all the major ports in India. The overseas presence was made by the
Company FAQs

What is the Simplex Infrastructures Ltd share price today?

The Simplex Infrastructures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹286.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd is ₹1635.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd is 26.39 and 9.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd is ₹76.05 and ₹352 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd?

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.92%, 3 Years at 86.54%, 1 Year at 249.06%, 6 Month at 112.84%, 3 Month at 28.13% and 1 Month at -2.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.82 %
Institutions - 1.08 %
Public - 49.09 %

