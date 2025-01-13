Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.47
11.47
11.47
11.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.54
274.76
758.48
1,274.3
Net Worth
218.01
286.23
769.95
1,285.77
Minority Interest
Debt
7,184.53
5,989
5,284.36
4,538.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
113.94
116.95
118.6
141.47
Total Liabilities
7,516.48
6,392.18
6,172.91
5,965.83
Fixed Assets
463.88
532.17
627.18
745.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
87.02
87.02
89.05
114.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,066.84
1,037.8
738.07
484.21
Networking Capital
5,840.53
4,682.1
4,698.06
4,576.41
Inventories
292.67
319.28
394.61
453.88
Inventory Days
82
Sundry Debtors
1,261.58
1,288.34
1,323.83
1,297.87
Debtor Days
234.49
Other Current Assets
7,156.87
7,070.83
6,605.59
6,188.95
Sundry Creditors
-1,353.05
-1,489.63
-1,524.9
-1,565.13
Creditor Days
282.77
Other Current Liabilities
-1,517.54
-2,506.72
-2,101.07
-1,799.16
Cash
58.21
53.09
20.55
45.35
Total Assets
7,516.48
6,392.18
6,172.91
5,965.83
