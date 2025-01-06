iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

286.25
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Simplex Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-693.74

-479.13

150.92

134.58

Depreciation

-124.38

-137.08

-183.44

-197.75

Tax paid

232.77

161.66

-33.97

-14.31

Working capital

164.29

422.79

372.38

165.37

Other operating items

Operating

-421.05

-31.76

305.89

87.88

Capital expenditure

-53.13

27.69

97.45

81.32

Free cash flow

-474.18

-4.07

403.34

169.22

Equity raised

3,495.51

3,703.89

3,030.53

2,817.67

Investing

0

-19.24

0.2

5.75

Financing

1,386.03

808.58

760.39

463.32

Dividends paid

0

0

2.47

2.47

Net in cash

4,407.35

4,489.16

4,196.93

3,458.44

Simplex Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

