Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-693.74
-479.13
150.92
134.58
Depreciation
-124.38
-137.08
-183.44
-197.75
Tax paid
232.77
161.66
-33.97
-14.31
Working capital
164.29
422.79
372.38
165.37
Other operating items
Operating
-421.05
-31.76
305.89
87.88
Capital expenditure
-53.13
27.69
97.45
81.32
Free cash flow
-474.18
-4.07
403.34
169.22
Equity raised
3,495.51
3,703.89
3,030.53
2,817.67
Investing
0
-19.24
0.2
5.75
Financing
1,386.03
808.58
760.39
463.32
Dividends paid
0
0
2.47
2.47
Net in cash
4,407.35
4,489.16
4,196.93
3,458.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.