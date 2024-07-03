iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Quarterly Results

300.55
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:51 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

268.06

295.82

360.75

316.4

312.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

268.06

295.82

360.75

316.4

312.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.64

10.47

9.89

3.69

5.66

Total Income

271.7

306.29

370.64

320.09

318.11

Total Expenditure

265.05

294.97

359.7

307.89

306.93

PBIDT

6.65

11.32

10.94

12.2

11.18

Interest

5.29

5.74

-262.56

115.35

4.81

PBDT

1.36

5.58

273.5

-103.15

6.37

Depreciation

15.64

15.99

16.2

17.12

17.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.08

2.05

0.21

0.38

0.1

Deferred Tax

-3.64

-2.92

93.37

-42.07

-3.76

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.72

-9.54

163.72

-78.58

-7.31

Minority Interest After NP

0.06

0.33

-0.38

0.25

-0.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.78

-9.87

164.1

-78.83

-7.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.78

-9.87

164.1

-78.83

-7.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.88

-1.73

28.71

-13.79

-1.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.47

11.47

11.47

11.47

11.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.48

3.82

3.03

3.85

3.57

PBDTM(%)

0.5

1.88

75.81

-32.6

2.03

PATM(%)

-3.99

-3.22

45.38

-24.83

-2.33

