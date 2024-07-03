Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
268.06
295.82
360.75
316.4
312.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
268.06
295.82
360.75
316.4
312.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.64
10.47
9.89
3.69
5.66
Total Income
271.7
306.29
370.64
320.09
318.11
Total Expenditure
265.05
294.97
359.7
307.89
306.93
PBIDT
6.65
11.32
10.94
12.2
11.18
Interest
5.29
5.74
-262.56
115.35
4.81
PBDT
1.36
5.58
273.5
-103.15
6.37
Depreciation
15.64
15.99
16.2
17.12
17.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.08
2.05
0.21
0.38
0.1
Deferred Tax
-3.64
-2.92
93.37
-42.07
-3.76
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.72
-9.54
163.72
-78.58
-7.31
Minority Interest After NP
0.06
0.33
-0.38
0.25
-0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.78
-9.87
164.1
-78.83
-7.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.78
-9.87
164.1
-78.83
-7.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.88
-1.73
28.71
-13.79
-1.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.47
11.47
11.47
11.47
11.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.48
3.82
3.03
3.85
3.57
PBDTM(%)
0.5
1.88
75.81
-32.6
2.03
PATM(%)
-3.99
-3.22
45.38
-24.83
-2.33
