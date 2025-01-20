iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Key Ratios

315
(-0.13%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:07:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.35

-30.18

2.75

-4.76

Op profit growth

-85.22

-84.28

5.07

-8.86

EBIT growth

-243.96

-94.36

3.08

1.81

Net profit growth

46.29

-384.24

-17.48

27.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.7

2.61

11.59

11.34

EBIT margin

-2.27

0.86

10.71

10.67

Net profit margin

-21.33

-7.96

1.95

2.43

RoCE

-0.84

0.62

11.92

11.94

RoNW

-7.73

-4.72

1.78

2.32

RoA

-1.98

-1.44

0.54

0.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-81.83

-55.96

22.73

27.04

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-103.78

-80.06

-14.34

-12.54

Book value per share

221.19

308.48

328.73

308.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.37

-0.32

22.93

11.49

P/CEPS

-0.29

-0.22

-36.35

-24.78

P/B

0.13

0.05

1.58

1

EV/EBIDTA

63.21

22.63

7.49

6.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

2.18

1.8

Tax payout

-33.55

-33.51

-23.13

-12.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

228.9

130.86

94.29

91.65

Inventory days

80.89

57.93

47.57

48.2

Creditor days

-279.98

-170.64

-128.64

-116.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.07

-0.06

-1.31

-1.34

Net debt / equity

3.6

2.15

2.1

2.13

Net debt / op. profit

293.72

36.14

5.12

5.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.96

-31.92

-32.79

-29.4

Employee costs

-9.56

-9.52

-9.19

-9.17

Other costs

-52.76

-55.93

-46.41

-50.07

