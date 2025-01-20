Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.35
-30.18
2.75
-4.76
Op profit growth
-85.22
-84.28
5.07
-8.86
EBIT growth
-243.96
-94.36
3.08
1.81
Net profit growth
46.29
-384.24
-17.48
27.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.7
2.61
11.59
11.34
EBIT margin
-2.27
0.86
10.71
10.67
Net profit margin
-21.33
-7.96
1.95
2.43
RoCE
-0.84
0.62
11.92
11.94
RoNW
-7.73
-4.72
1.78
2.32
RoA
-1.98
-1.44
0.54
0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-81.83
-55.96
22.73
27.04
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-103.78
-80.06
-14.34
-12.54
Book value per share
221.19
308.48
328.73
308.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.37
-0.32
22.93
11.49
P/CEPS
-0.29
-0.22
-36.35
-24.78
P/B
0.13
0.05
1.58
1
EV/EBIDTA
63.21
22.63
7.49
6.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.18
1.8
Tax payout
-33.55
-33.51
-23.13
-12.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
228.9
130.86
94.29
91.65
Inventory days
80.89
57.93
47.57
48.2
Creditor days
-279.98
-170.64
-128.64
-116.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.07
-0.06
-1.31
-1.34
Net debt / equity
3.6
2.15
2.1
2.13
Net debt / op. profit
293.72
36.14
5.12
5.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.96
-31.92
-32.79
-29.4
Employee costs
-9.56
-9.52
-9.19
-9.17
Other costs
-52.76
-55.93
-46.41
-50.07
