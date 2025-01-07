iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

300.55
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,020.21

3,904.48

5,766.21

5,607.51

yoy growth (%)

-48.25

-32.28

2.83

-5.03

Raw materials

-813.16

-1,285.49

-1,891.9

-1,642.22

As % of sales

40.25

32.92

32.81

29.28

Employee costs

-210.44

-383.4

-529.8

-514.29

As % of sales

10.41

9.81

9.18

9.17

Other costs

-980.48

-2,126.86

-2,675.6

-2,834.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.53

54.47

46.4

50.55

Operating profit

16.13

108.73

668.91

616.18

OPM

0.79

2.78

11.6

10.98

Depreciation

-124.38

-137.08

-183.44

-197.75

Interest expense

-634.83

-513.28

-470.86

-445.39

Other income

49.34

62.5

136.31

161.54

Profit before tax

-693.74

-479.13

150.92

134.58

Taxes

232.77

161.66

-33.97

-14.31

Tax rate

-33.55

-33.74

-22.5

-10.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-460.97

-317.47

116.95

120.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-460.97

-317.47

116.95

120.27

yoy growth (%)

45.2

-371.45

-2.76

13.34

NPM

-22.81

-8.13

2.02

2.14

