|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,020.21
3,904.48
5,766.21
5,607.51
yoy growth (%)
-48.25
-32.28
2.83
-5.03
Raw materials
-813.16
-1,285.49
-1,891.9
-1,642.22
As % of sales
40.25
32.92
32.81
29.28
Employee costs
-210.44
-383.4
-529.8
-514.29
As % of sales
10.41
9.81
9.18
9.17
Other costs
-980.48
-2,126.86
-2,675.6
-2,834.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.53
54.47
46.4
50.55
Operating profit
16.13
108.73
668.91
616.18
OPM
0.79
2.78
11.6
10.98
Depreciation
-124.38
-137.08
-183.44
-197.75
Interest expense
-634.83
-513.28
-470.86
-445.39
Other income
49.34
62.5
136.31
161.54
Profit before tax
-693.74
-479.13
150.92
134.58
Taxes
232.77
161.66
-33.97
-14.31
Tax rate
-33.55
-33.74
-22.5
-10.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-460.97
-317.47
116.95
120.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-460.97
-317.47
116.95
120.27
yoy growth (%)
45.2
-371.45
-2.76
13.34
NPM
-22.81
-8.13
2.02
2.14
