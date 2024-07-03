Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Summary

Simplex Infrastructures Limited (SIL) is a diversified Infrastructure Company established in 1924 and executing projects in several verticals like Piling, Energy and Power, Building & Housing, Marine, Roads and Highways, Railways, Urban infrastructures etc, which was incorporated on December 19, 1924 under the control of H.P. Lancaster of the United Kingdom, and later on was taken over by the Kolkata-based Mundra family after the Indian independence. Since inception, SIL had introduced cast-in-situ driven piles in Asia, at Kolkata. Then, the company had started construction of major Steel Plants during the year 1935 and had built King George Docs, Mumbai in 1940. SIL had entered into the civil & structural construction of Industrial Projects during the year 1952 and further forayed into Housing and Building segment in the period of 1955. In 1958, the company was designed and constructed the first ever RCC framed structure in Asia; the 17- storied National Tower at Kolkata. During the year 1960, SIL made a foray into the civil & structural construction of Thermal Power Plants and has been associated with over 80% of Thermal Power Plants across India ranging from 10 MW to 1000 MW Turbo Generators. Urban Utilities segment was added to the companys activities in the year 1965, by the way of water treatment plant at Howrah for HIT. After three years, in 1968, took up the Marine Construction and now associated with all the major ports in India. The overseas presence was made by the company in the year 1982 itself, opened the first overseas office for the execution of projects in Sri Lanka and also in the same year of 1982, SIL made its foray into Roads, Bridges and Railways segment. Started piling jobs in UAE, Abu Dhabi in the year 1990 and in 1991 SIL developed indigenous technique for jointed pre-cast concrete piles upto 150 meters depth at Ernakulam. The Company successfully built an international class hotel at Tashkent, Uzbekistan during the year 1992 and SIL went to public in the year of 1993. During the year 1998, the company entered into an innovative LIG/MIG sourcing on turnkey basis. Also SIL made its foray into turnkey coding towards construction in the identical period of 1998. The Company had started the event of civil & structural construction of Nuclear Power Plants since the year 2002. During 2003, SIL undertakes the civil & structural construction of Hydro Power Plants and also established presence in the Middle East Countries. An ISO 9001:2000 certification was handed over to the company in 2004 and in 2005, the company had changed its name from Simplex Concrete Piles (India) Limited to Simplex Infrastructures Limited for a more holistic representation of the company. In the same year, SIL secured contract for an irrigation canal in Hyderabad. During the year 2006, the company secured contract for doubling of railway tracks on South-Central Railway line in Guntakal - Raichur railway, AP. Also obtained several piling and civil contracts in Middle East Countries. In 2007, the company bagged Rs 4.52 billion order in industrial structures segment, Rs 1.78 billion in urban utilities, Rs 1.12 billion in piling and Rs 600 million in marine structures segment. Also, SIL secured a contract from DP World for Rs 5,800 million for ICTT Kochi Phase 1A in November 2007. The Rig and Real Estate Development business was added to the companys business in the year 2008. SIL bagged new orders worth Rs 6.53 billion from different sectors including an order from Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bangalore, for the construction of a cement plant, sewerage system and thermal power plant in March 2008.The Company incorporated Simplex (Middle East) Ltd. (SMEL), in the Free Trade Zone of Ras-AI-Khaimah, UAE on 27th October, 2008, which consequently became a Subsidiary of Company in 2009. In 2008-09, the Company set up a subsidiary in the form of a Joint Venture at the Sultanate of Oman with an Omani National in the name of Simplex Infrastructures LLC, wherein the Company held 70% stake and the Omani National held 30% stake in the same. During 2009-10, Company set up a subsidiary in the form of a joint venture at Libya in the name and style of Simplex Infrastructures Libya Joint Venture Company. In 2010 the company got into the erection of transmission line infrastructure, for Engineering Procurement & Construction of 400 KV DIC Quad Transmission Line - Bongaigaon to Siliguri. It completed Civil Work for ICTT, JNPT, Civil work (Marine Work) for ICTT Kochi Phase - IA, Supply and services for general civil works package for 2 x 525 MW Maithon Right Bank Thermal Power Project, Construction of the longest (11.5 KM) Elevated Expressway Corridor of India at Hyderabad on EPC basis, Civil, structural, and allied works for refinery and petrochemical complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Civil, Structural and Architectural work for 1000 MW 4 x 250 MW Phase-I Power Project at Raigar, Chhattisgarh, Improvement of access to Golden Quadrilateral corridoralong NH-04, 45 & 205 within Chennai,Tamil Nadu, Piling,Civil & Structural work for Kotputli Cement Project at Jaipur, Rajasthan, Civil and Structural works of aluminium smelter project at Jharsuguda, Orissa.During 2012, the Company acquired road projects from NHAI for four laning of Mahulia -Bahragora Section on NH-33 and Bahragora -Kharagpur section on NH-6 in the states of Jharkhand and West Bengal and also two laning of JowaiMeghalaya/Assam Border section on NH-44 in the State of Meghalaya, both on Design-Build-Finance-OperateTransfer (DBFOT) Toll basis. In the power sector, the Company has secured Civil, Structural and Architectural Works for 1320 MW (2x660) Thermal Power Projects at Banka , Bihar, for 3x660 MW (Unit 1, 2 & 3), Lalitpur Super Thermal Power Plant at UP, for 2x600 MW ITPCL Power Project. The Company had incorporated a Subsidiary in the name of Jaintia Highway Private Limited and further acquired 100% stake ofJoy Mining Services India Private Limited, a company engaged in underground mining business in 2012.In 2013, Company completed widening and 4 laning of National Highway No.57 on East West Corridor under NHDP phase II, Bihar; construction of six elevated stations at Kolkata Metro Station, West Bengal and 11.23 Km long elevated 6 lane Eastern Freeway, Mumbai.In 2014, it completed Eastern Freeway, Mumbai- 12 Km long elevated 6 lane road corridor, Versova to Ghatkopar Mumbai Metro-12 Km long 2 lane elevated rail corridor, Construction of Elevated Structure excluding Station portion in reach-3 between Yeswanthpur and Swastik Section, Bangalore, Civil work of Unit 2 main power house and CHP for 2x660 MW power project,Jharli, Haryana, Main Civil works for UNOSUGEN combined cycle power plant, Surat, Piling & foundation work for 5X800MW coal based power plant project, Mundra and Civil & Structural works for pipe racks and Equipment foundation for Diesel Hydro Treater project, Vizag Refinery.In 2015, completed Engineering procurement and Construction of 400 KV D/C QUAD transmission line from Bongaigaon to Siliguri, Sewerage systems & allied works, Indore, EPC of 765 KV SC sqard transmission line from Raichur to Solapur, Design & construction of Al Ghubarh Bridge widening and junction improvements, Muscat and Design & construction of Seeb Cornich road improvements, Muscat.During 2015-16, Simplex (Middle East) Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated a new subsidiary in the name of Simplex (Bangladesh) Pvt. Ltd in Bangladesh for furthering the business of the Company. The new subsidiary was registered with Registrar of Joint Stock Companies & Firms, Bangladesh on 19th May, 2015. Thus, making Simplex (Bangladesh) Pvt. Ltd, a new foreign subsidiary of the Company. Simplex Infrastructures LLC ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company and became an associate company consequent upon reduction in the stake from 70% to 45%. The Company completed Thermal Power Plant, Angul, Orissa, 4 x 600 MW O.P Jindal Super Thermal Power Project at Tamnar, Raigarh, Chattisgarh, Transmission Line from Bhopal- Jabalpur & BhopalIndore, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Urban Infrastructures for water treatment plant, Kolkata, West Bengal in 2016.During FY 2017, it completed Design & construction of Eastern Freeway from Prince of Wales Museum to Anik Panjarapore Link Road atMumbai, Maharastra, Construction works Phase 3A of Goa Shipyard Limited Modernization plan at Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa, Construction of steel structure in co-ordination with RCC and Soil Nailing work structure for frame of new Multi Storied Multi Speciality Hospital at Ahmedabad, Gujarat and commissioning of Airport at Vijayawada.In 2018, commissioned development of Corridor (Outer Ring Road) for PWD, Delhi, Construction of civil, structural and architectural works for BHEL, Chennai, Design and construction of Assembly Component, Manipur, Construction of bulk civil structures at Jamnagar, Gujarat, Civil, structural and architectural works for residential development , Gurgaon, EPC for civil works for Back up Yard for Bulk Berth at Dhamra Port, Orissa.During 2019, commissioned construction of 1620 Apartments including Sports Complex, Community Centre, 52 Nos Booths, SportsFacilities with External Development with Maintenance for 10 years for Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, Mohali, construction of Residential Group Housing Project on Design and Build basis for DLF Ltd, Gurgaon, Four Laning of Road Lumding To Maibong Section Of NH-4 for NHAI, Assam, Ex-Works Supply Contract And Services Contract For Tower Erection Package For 765 Kv D/C GadarwaraWarora Transmission, Nagpur, Civil & Structural Works For Residential Project Ananda for Machani Infra, Bangalore and Hot Works In Above Ground Tanks For MBLR Implementation At Irumpanam Installation for BPCL, Irumpanam.During FY 2020, completed Design of structure, construction, completion and handover of Residential Group Housing Project TheUltima and The Sky Court, Gurgaon, Construction of Residential Township of 21 Towers of Residential Apartments, Club House, Commercial Building, Chennai, Setting up various plants at J3 Jamnagar, Gujarat, Construction of Flyover/ Express-way Corridor fromJehangir Chowk to Rambagh - Natipura, Srinagar, Civil Work for Major Structure & Chimney, Haldia.In 2021, the Company completed GMADA housing Project, Mohali , Delhi, Srinagar Flyover, DGMAP Residential Project, Meerut, Improvement of existing Intermediate Lane Lumding - Diphu - Manza, Assam, Piling work for propylene derivative petrochemicalproject,Kochi.In 2022, completed Construction of Viaduct and 5 Nos. of stations, Bangalore, Construction of Psc Viaduct, Embankment and Stationsincluding E & M Works, Kolkata, Balance work of construction of roadbed, major and minor bridges between Utraitia Junction and Rae Bareli Junction, Lucknow, Metro Viaduct between Joka to Mominpur, Kolkata, Ex-Works Supply and services contract for tower packageTw01 for 400 Kv D/C Hiriyur, Mysore, Civil, Structural, finishing and nominated sub contractor coordination works for multi storied residential building, Chennai, Piling work for Embassy Tarus techzone -SEZ phase-1, Trivandrum; Borosil Site -G+15 Towers, Mumbai and Construction management service for 1X600 MW Harduaganj Thermal Power Station, Aligarh.In FY 2022-23, Company completed turnkey projects for development of an international ship repair facility for Cochin Shipyard, Kerela. Pumping Main for conveyance of treated water to different blocks for Govt Of West Bengal, Directorate of Public Engineering, Falta, West Bengal. Tirunelveli Sewerage Project -Phase III, Tamil Nadu. Construction of Elevated Viaduct for Chennai Metro Rail Project, Tamil Nadu; Four-laning of Dolabari to Jamuguri Section at Tezpur,Assam for NHA; Charter Hire-Drilling rig, OIL India Ltd., Assam.In FY 2023-24, Company completed Rehabilitation and upgradation to 4 Laning of NH-31D from KM 113.200 to KM 154.854, West Bengal. Civil & Finishing work, road, external sewerage and drainage, etc for Medical College and upgradation of district hospital at Koderma. Balance works of Main Plant and offsite civil works package for mega Thermal Power Project, Allahabad. Assam Assembly Building, Guwahati, Assam. Civil works of construction of commercial tower for trendset Jayabheri Projects, Hyderabad. Bored Cast in SITU RCC Piles works etc for Church Medical College Hospital, Kerala. Civil & Structural Works for Residential Projects, Bangalore.