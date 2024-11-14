|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|SIMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the draft Un--audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September2024 of the company Unaudited Financial Results standalone and Consolidated for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report under Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBi LODR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), Board of Directors of the Company has approved the unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2024 ( Standalone And Consolidated) And Recommendation For Re-Appointment Of Mr. S.K.Dutta As Wole-Time Director & CEO
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SIMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 13 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Financial Result Quarter Ended 30/12/2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
