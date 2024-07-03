Summary

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited was incorporated on April 2, 2009. Currently, Company is engaged into the business of Information Technology Infrastructure and Air Pollution Control System. It is a leading manufacturer of Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems in India. Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants, and from the emissions of other sulfur oxide emitting processes. This process is carried out during combustion in fossil fuel power plants such as coal and oil red combustion units. When coal or oil is burned to produce energy, about 95% or more of the sulfur is generally converted to sulfur dioxide (SO2) under standard temperature conditions. FGD can be characterized into wet & spray dry scrubbing, wet sulfuric acid process, SNOX flue gas desulfurization and dry sorbent injection system based on methods of desulfurization. Most FGD systems employ two stages: one for fly ash removal and the other for SO2 removal. In wet scrubbing systems, the flue gas normally passes first through a fly ash removal device, either an electrostatic precipitator or baghouse, and then into the SO2-absorber. However, in dry injection or spray drying operations, the SO2 is first reacted with the lime, and then the flue gas passes through a particulate control device. Another important design consideration associated with wet FGD systems is that the flue gas exiting the absorber is satu

