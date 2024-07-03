iifl-logo-icon 1
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Share Price

7.43
(-5.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.88
  • Day's High7.99
  • 52 Wk High11.79
  • Prev. Close7.85
  • Day's Low7.4
  • 52 Wk Low 6.1
  • Turnover (lac)57.48
  • P/E41.37
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.98
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)241.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

7.88

Prev. Close

7.85

Turnover(Lac.)

57.48

Day's High

7.99

Day's Low

7.4

52 Week's High

11.79

52 Week's Low

6.1

Book Value

4.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

241.42

P/E

41.37

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.96%

Foreign: 51.96%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 47.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.99

25.99

35.89

47.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

88

92.56

110.62

98.19

Net Worth

113.99

118.55

146.51

145.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

341.95

380.93

415

398.05

yoy growth (%)

-10.23

-8.2

4.25

1,124.18

Raw materials

-323.44

-362.73

-394.96

-374.35

As % of sales

94.58

95.22

95.17

94.04

Employee costs

-3.15

-4.09

-4.5

-3.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.53

1.1

3.51

7.58

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.5

-0.8

-1.48

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.24

-1.17

-3

Working capital

7.82

28.08

11.77

139.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.23

-8.2

4.25

1,124.18

Op profit growth

7.02

13.4

-30.73

646.14

EBIT growth

8.31

12.99

-27.41

1,042.06

Net profit growth

-51.54

-63.24

-48.99

1,084.94

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

418.76

395.59

384.36

341.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

418.76

395.59

384.36

341.95

Other Operating Income

0.75

0.54

0.41

0.54

Other Income

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Viren Shah

Company Secretary

Darshit Parikh

Executive Director

Arun Govil

Executive Director

Harish Shetty

Executive Director

Chandrasekhar Ganesan

Independent Director

Ratna Jhaveri

Additional Director

Jinesh Shah

Additional Director

Prakash Vaghela

Independent Director

Maruti Deore

Additional Director

Sanjay Mahadev Vasaikar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

Summary

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited was incorporated on April 2, 2009. Currently, Company is engaged into the business of Information Technology Infrastructure and Air Pollution Control System. It is a leading manufacturer of Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems in India. Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants, and from the emissions of other sulfur oxide emitting processes. This process is carried out during combustion in fossil fuel power plants such as coal and oil red combustion units. When coal or oil is burned to produce energy, about 95% or more of the sulfur is generally converted to sulfur dioxide (SO2) under standard temperature conditions. FGD can be characterized into wet & spray dry scrubbing, wet sulfuric acid process, SNOX flue gas desulfurization and dry sorbent injection system based on methods of desulfurization. Most FGD systems employ two stages: one for fly ash removal and the other for SO2 removal. In wet scrubbing systems, the flue gas normally passes first through a fly ash removal device, either an electrostatic precipitator or baghouse, and then into the SO2-absorber. However, in dry injection or spray drying operations, the SO2 is first reacted with the lime, and then the flue gas passes through a particulate control device. Another important design consideration associated with wet FGD systems is that the flue gas exiting the absorber is satu
Company FAQs

What is the Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd share price today?

The Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd is ₹241.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd is 41.37 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd is ₹6.1 and ₹11.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd?

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.64%, 3 Years at -25.28%, 1 Year at -19.49%, 6 Month at 6.66%, 3 Month at -16.40% and 1 Month at -6.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.97 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 47.99 %

