SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹7.88
Prev. Close₹7.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.48
Day's High₹7.99
Day's Low₹7.4
52 Week's High₹11.79
52 Week's Low₹6.1
Book Value₹4.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)241.42
P/E41.37
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.99
25.99
35.89
47.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
88
92.56
110.62
98.19
Net Worth
113.99
118.55
146.51
145.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
341.95
380.93
415
398.05
yoy growth (%)
-10.23
-8.2
4.25
1,124.18
Raw materials
-323.44
-362.73
-394.96
-374.35
As % of sales
94.58
95.22
95.17
94.04
Employee costs
-3.15
-4.09
-4.5
-3.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.53
1.1
3.51
7.58
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.5
-0.8
-1.48
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.24
-1.17
-3
Working capital
7.82
28.08
11.77
139.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.23
-8.2
4.25
1,124.18
Op profit growth
7.02
13.4
-30.73
646.14
EBIT growth
8.31
12.99
-27.41
1,042.06
Net profit growth
-51.54
-63.24
-48.99
1,084.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
418.76
395.59
384.36
341.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
418.76
395.59
384.36
341.95
Other Operating Income
0.75
0.54
0.41
0.54
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Viren Shah
Company Secretary
Darshit Parikh
Executive Director
Arun Govil
Executive Director
Harish Shetty
Executive Director
Chandrasekhar Ganesan
Independent Director
Ratna Jhaveri
Additional Director
Jinesh Shah
Additional Director
Prakash Vaghela
Independent Director
Maruti Deore
Additional Director
Sanjay Mahadev Vasaikar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ducon Infratechnologies Limited was incorporated on April 2, 2009. Currently, Company is engaged into the business of Information Technology Infrastructure and Air Pollution Control System. It is a leading manufacturer of Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems in India. Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants, and from the emissions of other sulfur oxide emitting processes. This process is carried out during combustion in fossil fuel power plants such as coal and oil red combustion units. When coal or oil is burned to produce energy, about 95% or more of the sulfur is generally converted to sulfur dioxide (SO2) under standard temperature conditions. FGD can be characterized into wet & spray dry scrubbing, wet sulfuric acid process, SNOX flue gas desulfurization and dry sorbent injection system based on methods of desulfurization. Most FGD systems employ two stages: one for fly ash removal and the other for SO2 removal. In wet scrubbing systems, the flue gas normally passes first through a fly ash removal device, either an electrostatic precipitator or baghouse, and then into the SO2-absorber. However, in dry injection or spray drying operations, the SO2 is first reacted with the lime, and then the flue gas passes through a particulate control device. Another important design consideration associated with wet FGD systems is that the flue gas exiting the absorber is satu
Read More
The Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd is ₹241.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd is 41.37 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd is ₹6.1 and ₹11.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.64%, 3 Years at -25.28%, 1 Year at -19.49%, 6 Month at 6.66%, 3 Month at -16.40% and 1 Month at -6.99%.
