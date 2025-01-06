Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.53
1.1
3.51
7.58
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.5
-0.8
-1.48
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.24
-1.17
-3
Working capital
7.82
28.08
11.77
139.87
Other operating items
Operating
7.98
28.43
13.29
142.95
Capital expenditure
0
0.09
0
2.42
Free cash flow
7.98
28.53
13.29
145.37
Equity raised
203.74
135.13
124.19
75.88
Investing
0.02
0
0
0.04
Financing
74.19
106.47
61.48
76.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
285.94
270.12
198.97
297.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.