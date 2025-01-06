iifl-logo-icon 1
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.43
(-5.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

Ducon Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.53

1.1

3.51

7.58

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.5

-0.8

-1.48

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.24

-1.17

-3

Working capital

7.82

28.08

11.77

139.87

Other operating items

Operating

7.98

28.43

13.29

142.95

Capital expenditure

0

0.09

0

2.42

Free cash flow

7.98

28.53

13.29

145.37

Equity raised

203.74

135.13

124.19

75.88

Investing

0.02

0

0

0.04

Financing

74.19

106.47

61.48

76.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

285.94

270.12

198.97

297.37

