iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.58
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

341.95

380.93

415

398.05

yoy growth (%)

-10.23

-8.2

4.25

1,124.18

Raw materials

-323.44

-362.73

-394.96

-374.35

As % of sales

94.58

95.22

95.17

94.04

Employee costs

-3.15

-4.09

-4.5

-3.86

As % of sales

0.92

1.07

1.08

0.97

Other costs

-2.75

-2.34

-5.15

-4.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.8

0.61

1.24

1.21

Operating profit

12.58

11.76

10.37

14.97

OPM

3.68

3.08

2.49

3.76

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.5

-0.8

-1.48

Interest expense

-12.33

-10.78

-7

-6.9

Other income

0.54

0.62

0.95

1

Profit before tax

0.53

1.1

3.51

7.58

Taxes

-0.12

-0.24

-1.17

-3

Tax rate

-22.65

-22.19

-33.54

-39.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.41

0.85

2.33

4.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.41

0.85

2.33

4.57

yoy growth (%)

-51.54

-63.24

-48.99

1,084.94

NPM

0.12

0.22

0.56

1.14

Ducon Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.