|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
341.95
380.93
415
398.05
yoy growth (%)
-10.23
-8.2
4.25
1,124.18
Raw materials
-323.44
-362.73
-394.96
-374.35
As % of sales
94.58
95.22
95.17
94.04
Employee costs
-3.15
-4.09
-4.5
-3.86
As % of sales
0.92
1.07
1.08
0.97
Other costs
-2.75
-2.34
-5.15
-4.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.8
0.61
1.24
1.21
Operating profit
12.58
11.76
10.37
14.97
OPM
3.68
3.08
2.49
3.76
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.5
-0.8
-1.48
Interest expense
-12.33
-10.78
-7
-6.9
Other income
0.54
0.62
0.95
1
Profit before tax
0.53
1.1
3.51
7.58
Taxes
-0.12
-0.24
-1.17
-3
Tax rate
-22.65
-22.19
-33.54
-39.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.41
0.85
2.33
4.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.41
0.85
2.33
4.57
yoy growth (%)
-51.54
-63.24
-48.99
1,084.94
NPM
0.12
0.22
0.56
1.14
