Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.99
25.99
35.89
47.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
88
92.56
110.62
98.19
Net Worth
113.99
118.55
146.51
145.68
Minority Interest
Debt
103.08
94.91
82.45
65.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
217.07
213.46
228.96
211
Fixed Assets
0.45
0.43
0.36
0.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.12
5.12
5.1
5.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
200.63
197.57
216.21
198.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
251.83
237.73
253.04
249.12
Debtor Days
265.9
Other Current Assets
13.8
13.44
13.34
13.3
Sundry Creditors
-46.3
-37.46
-34.86
-47.54
Creditor Days
50.74
Other Current Liabilities
-18.7
-16.14
-15.31
-16.45
Cash
10.88
10.31
7.24
7.08
Total Assets
217.09
213.45
228.95
210.99
