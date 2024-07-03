Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
110.57
109.43
106.84
112.19
108.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
110.57
109.43
106.84
112.19
108.68
Other Operating Income
0.28
0.13
0.28
0.1
0.33
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
110.85
109.56
107.11
112.29
109.01
Total Expenditure
102.61
102.77
99.64
105.63
104.32
PBIDT
8.24
6.79
7.47
6.65
4.69
Interest
2.67
2.24
2.72
2
2.94
PBDT
5.57
4.55
4.75
4.65
1.75
Depreciation
0.6
0.02
0.32
0.32
0.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.51
1.46
1.32
1.22
0.37
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.46
3.07
3.11
3.11
0.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.46
3.07
3.11
3.11
0.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.46
3.07
3.11
3.11
0.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.49
25.99
25.99
25.99
25.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.45
6.2
6.99
5.92
4.31
PBDTM(%)
5.03
4.15
4.44
4.14
1.61
PATM(%)
3.12
2.8
2.91
2.77
0.73
