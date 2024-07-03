iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Quarterly Results

7.58
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

110.57

109.43

106.84

112.19

108.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

110.57

109.43

106.84

112.19

108.68

Other Operating Income

0.28

0.13

0.28

0.1

0.33

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

110.85

109.56

107.11

112.29

109.01

Total Expenditure

102.61

102.77

99.64

105.63

104.32

PBIDT

8.24

6.79

7.47

6.65

4.69

Interest

2.67

2.24

2.72

2

2.94

PBDT

5.57

4.55

4.75

4.65

1.75

Depreciation

0.6

0.02

0.32

0.32

0.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.51

1.46

1.32

1.22

0.37

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.46

3.07

3.11

3.11

0.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.46

3.07

3.11

3.11

0.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.46

3.07

3.11

3.11

0.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.11

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.49

25.99

25.99

25.99

25.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.45

6.2

6.99

5.92

4.31

PBDTM(%)

5.03

4.15

4.44

4.14

1.61

PATM(%)

3.12

2.8

2.91

2.77

0.73

Ducon Tech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.